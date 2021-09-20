BWW Feature: Streaming Opera For The Week Of 9/20

Los Angeles Opera Opened on September 18, 2021, with a tremendously well received production of Verdi's Il Trovatore. This show can be seen live online on Sunday, October 3 at 2:00 pm or on Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 pm. As these two performances will be live streamed directly from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, they may not be re-visited. Access to these performances is $30.00, available by clicking on the link below

LINK https://www.laopera.org/performances/2122-season-page/il-trovatore-3/

Opera Philadelphia presents Poulenc's La Voix Humaine. The new film is directed by James Darrah who has brought a cinematic lens to opera over the past 18 months. Darrah was creative producer and co-screenwriter for Opera Philadelphia's film of David T. Little's Soldier Songs, director and co-creator of Boston Lyric Opera's The Fall of the House of Usher, and creative director of digital projects with LA Opera and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. His collaborators on La Voix Humaine include music director and pianist Christopher Allen, costume designer Chrisi Karvonides, production designer Tony Fanning, and film editor Adam Larsen.

The lone singer in the opera, Patricia Racette, tells us that "La Voix Humaine is absolutely perfect for the language of cinema, "The ability to look into the psyche of this character and offer a level of nuance that perhaps might go unnoticed on the stage but certainly is amplified and celebrated through the lens is very exciting. It's what we need in this art form, it's what we need in this world, to be able to really immerse ourselves in the detail of these stories without any sort of a barrier."

The film is available for rent for $20.00 beginning September 24. Visit operaphila.tv to start streaming the Opera Philadelphia Channel.

Dutch National Opera presents Alexander Zemlinsky's Der Zwerg (The Dwarf) in Amsterdam. The Spanish crown princess receives a very special present, a little person. To everyone's amusement, he is unaware of his small stature. Before long feelings develop between the pair, but what chance do they have in a world where appearance is everything?

Based on a story by Oscar Wilde, The Dwarf is perhaps Zemlinsky's best-known and most powerful opera. This performance marks both the first production of Lorenzo Viotti as principal conductor at Dutch National Opera and the operatic debut of film and theatre director Nanouk Leopold. American heldentenor Clay Hilley performs the title role, while Infanta Clara is interpreted by Dutch soprano Lenneke Ruiten. Dutch National Opera's new 2021 production is sung in German, but subtitles are available in English.

https://operavision.eu/en/library/performances/operas/der-zwerg-dutch-national-opera?utm_medium=display&utm_source=bachtrack.com&utm_campaign=listinglink

We are attending Leonardo Vinci's Artaserse which is sung by a mostly male cast in a 2012 production from the Opera National de Lorraine in Nancy, France.

Philippe Jaroussky is Aratoires, Max Emanuel Cencic is Mandane,

Juan Sancho is Artabano, Franco Fagioli is Abrase, Valer Barna Sabadus is Semira, and Yuriy Mynenko is Megabise. Diego Fasolis conducts the Chamber Ensemble of Concerto Köln.

Story LINK. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artaserse_(Vinci)

LINK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCTiqj2lrTs&t=893s

LINK http://bit.ly/LeonardoVinciArtaserse

Verona natives have developed a massive sweet tooth and they like to start the day with something sugary, Their traditional breakfast is made up of a range of local cakes and tarts, based on the produce found throughout the countryside. Both Zaletto, a cake made with polenta and raisins, and Risino, a tart made with sweet rice, are available on the Magic Opera Flying Carpet. We arrive in Verona at about 3:00 pm, which is 15:00 European time.

Built in 30 AD outside the city walls, Verona Arena was originally made up of three elliptical rings of arches, During its prime the arena could hold up to 30,000 people and played host to an array of ancient entertainment, including famous gladiatorial games. Operatic performances started during the Renaissance but exploded after 1913 under the zeal of opera tenor Giovanni Zenatello. Since then, opera summer seasons have continued at Verona Arena except for the war years. Today, the Verona Arena is internationally renowned for its impressive opera performances and for being one of the best preserved buildings of its kind. The Arena has seating that can hold 22,000 people. Tour members climb to the top level to view the city just before the sun vanishes below the horizon.

The Verona Arena presents its 2004 staging of Verdi's Il Trovatore.

The Verona Arena presents its 2004 staging of Verdi's Il Trovatore with Dimitra Theodossiou, Marco Berti, Dolora Zaijck, Stefano Antonucci, Enrico Iori, and Sonia Zaramella. The stage director and designer is Franco Zeferelli and Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts the Orchestra of the Verona Arena.

LINK https://www.operaonvideo.com/il-trovatore-verona-2004-antonucci-zajick-berti-theodossiou/

Photo of Patricia Racette in La Voix Humaine courtesy of Opera Philadelphia.