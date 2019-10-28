BUT, I'M ALMOST FAMOUS? An Industry Workshop Announced

A curated panel discussion with working actors and industry professionals about the reality of what is required to really be successful as an actor in the entertainment business. Produced and developed by Megan Ford Miller, Producer & Promoter and Mom to Reid Miller actor, Good Joe Bell, YOU S2, Play by Play, A girl Named Jo, FREDI, The Fosters, Criminal Minds, to name a few. Together she her son Reid have been on a journey of hard work and sacrifice for almost seven years as they have worked together to build a career for him as an actor. You will hear from other long invested actors in the business and industry professionals speaking frankly about what they are looking for in a client, and what they need from you as a client & an actor. This panel is strategically put together to encourage you as a performer to dig in and keep yourself resilient for the long journey ahead. This is part of the curated Binge Fringe of Free Theater tickets are *FREE but you must call or email to reserve a seat.

Panelist include:

E.R. Ruiz is an American actor best known as Gillon from the FX original series Sons of Anarchy. As a child E.R. suffered 3rd degree burns from a house fire caused by his little brother playing with matches. E.R. is an accomplished actor & artist. Credit includes "American Sniper, The Bad Batch, This Is Us & his most recent film "Happy Face" directed by Alexandre Franchi.

Megan Sousa is an actress, comedian, writer and host. She is recognized for her supporting role in the 2019 Netflix movie BEATS, where she portrays the role of Kari Monroe. In 2020, Sousa will also appear as 'DJ Domiknows' in the Baron Davis film, DOMINO: BATTLE OF THE BONES.Sousa's resume also includes TV appearances including ABC's "Ten Days in the Valley" and the ABC pilot "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez" opposite Gina Torres. In addition to acting, Sousa expanded her portfolio in producing behind the lens with short films "The Virgin Michael Short" starring Malcolm David Kelley. She also wrote, starred and produced in the comedy series "Fred Unplugged," inspired by her stand-up comedy beginnings. Sousa is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and The Green Room.

Reid Miller is a Los Angeles-based actor who recently completed Good Joe Bell starring opposite Mark Wahlberg, and Connie Britton as Jadin Bell. If you were at Sundance 2018 you might have seen him as the lead in Wyrm which was nominated for a short film grand jury award. He is the lead of the television series Play by Play created for GO90 3. He is also known for the ABC's The Fosters on Freeform, Devil's Backbone on CBS, Training Day on CBS. You can see Reid in many films and digital series, like Brat's hit series A Girl Named Jo as Allen Alvarez. Reid plays Cody the lead in SYFY's Santa Jaws which has become a fan favorite Christmas movie. Also he helps save the day in the family adventure movie F.R.E.D.I. which he won Best Young Actor in a Feature Film at the Action On Film International Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix.

Deborah Lemen is a working actor, teacher, writer, director, and producer who works in both New York and Southern California. She has trained with George Morrison and Jack Waltzer in New York, and with Peter Flood and Ivana Chubbuck in Los Angeles. In addition to her own noteworthy acting career (google her!), she has developed a tried and true technique specifically for kids and teens. Her students' success is a testament to her work.

Abby Johnson is a Los Angeles-based talent manager with years of industry experience working with a wide variety of artists. Johnson leverages a unique understanding of the TV/film industry, having built a widely accepted reputation as diligent, trustworthy, and entirely dedicated towards the success of her clients. Johnson began her career developing and managing actors at a line of successful boutique management companies including Torque Entertainment and DreamScope Entertainment. Most recently, she has had a fundamental role in building one of the industry's top bi-coastal management companies, The Green Room.

Haydn Jones is a graduate of The University of Colorado at Boulder with a Bachelor's in Political Science and Film Studies. She began her entertainment career path in a variety of internships from PR, to marketing, sports and talent management. Most recently, Haydn spent the last three years at The Brogan Agency in Los Angeles where she worked with youth actors on both commercial and theatrical projects. Presently, she now is the Youth Commercial and Endorsements Division of Abrams Artists Agency. "Every day is a new and amazing opportunity to work on behalf of our clients so they can achieve their dreams as the storytellers and artists they wish to be! I am thrilled and humbled to work alongside such amazing talent!" -Haydn Jones, Youth Commercial Agent of the Year, Heller Awards Nominee.

Megan Ford Miller is the producer and developer of the But, I'm Almost Famous? Workshop she is a producer of both film and theater and also a promoter.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 310-394-9779 ext 1 or emailing theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com (booking email must include: show/event title, full name of ticket holder, contact phone number & email of ticket holder, and how many seats to reserve - limited to six per reservation)

The BFF is sponsored in part by grants from the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, and Playhouse PALS.

The BFF aims to celebrate the range and depth of the human condition and the idea that theatre arts experiences are vital, transformative, and must be available for all. On that note, all tickets and admissions to every single BFF event are free to the public.





Ticket Link

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You