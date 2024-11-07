BTS Jimin’s Solo Exhibition 'The Truth Untold' Coming to Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HYBE INSIGHT, the exhibition brand of HYBE, in partnership with Live Nation announced plans to host “The Truth Untold”, a solo exhibition for BTS’ Jimin in Los Angeles from Nov. 29th to Dec. 15th. Delving into Jimin’s musical journey creating his debut solo album “FACE” and sophomore album “MUSE,” the exhibition will be on display at Ace Mission Studios (516 S Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90033). Starting at $29.99, tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 12th at 12pm local. Fans can sign up for the waitlist presale now HERE.

Through a range of immersive content, the exhibition sheds light on Jimin’s solo endeavors, giving fans a rare glimpse into his creative process with personal diaries, lyric notebooks, and other behind-the-scenes materials. The space is thoughtfully designed to immerse attendees in the emotions Jimin experienced during the creation of his solo albums. The space is divided into two main sections: FACE and MUSE. The FACE section, inspired by water ripples, features a media wall and distorted mirrors symbolizing the waves of confusion that Jimin experienced on his journey to self-discovery. As visitors move to the MUSE section, the waves calm, representing Jimin’s success in embracing his true self.

Set pieces recreating the ambiance of music videos for songs like ‘Like Crazy’ and ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’, as well as a photo zone inspired by ‘Who’ and ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)’, enhance the exhibition's immersive experience. For the first time, handwritten letters expressing Jimin’s deepest, unspoken feelings will also be on display. Additionally, costumes and props from various music videos and performances, along with trophies and awards from his solo achievements, will be showcased.

The exhibition will be open Wednesday – Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and will take approximately 60-90 minutes to get through. More information on the exhibition and waitlist can be found HERE.

The exhibit arrives as Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE’, continues to find success internationally, holding positions on multiple Billboard charts, including No. 80 on the Billboard 200 and No. 38 on the Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks for the title track ‘Who’. Additionally, ‘MUSE’ landed at No. 2 on the World Albums chart and No. 45 on the Top Current Albums chart, with Who at No. 7 on the Global (excluding U.S.) chart, No. 12 on the Global 200, and No. 36 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Comments