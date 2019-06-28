BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL Extended At Skylight Theatre

"Bronco Billy - The Musical" Book by Dennis Hackin, Music and Lyrics by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres Additional lyrics by Michele Brourman 8:30pm Fridays and Saturdays, 2:00pm Saturdays and Sundays through July 21, 2019 No 2:00pm matinee on July 6 & 20. Added: 8:00pm performances on Thursdays July 11 & 18

The country's going crazy; partisan politics, civil rights threatened, technology exploding. That's right, it's 1979! Somewhere in America's heartland, with more heart than sense, Bronco Billy struggles to keep his traveling Wild West show alive. But when Billy and his ragtag troupe of misfits meet Antoinette, a Manhattan heiress on-the-run, the ride gets even wilder as she turns Billy's world upside down.

Dennis Hackin (Book) created the story to pay homage to his parents who wanted to be cowboys and moved their city slicker family from Chicago to Arizona to live out their dreams. He wrote the film version of "Bronco Billy," which was co-produced with Neal Dobrofsky and was released by Warner Bros.

"Bronco Billy - The Musical" is directed by Hunter Bird, with music and lyrics by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres. Additional lyrics were provided by Michele Brourman, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Janet Roston, and arrangements/orchestration by David O.

Hunter Bird is a recipient of Manhattan Theatre Club's Jonathan Alper Directing Fellow (2017 & 2019). He has directed and developed work at stages such as Roundabout Theatre, Ars Nova, Lincoln Center Education, 59E59, La Mama, and The Getty Villa. Upcoming: XY (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Workshop, Village Theatre Workshop, NAMT). Accolades include The UCLA Emerging Director Award (2011), Gilbert Cates Fellowship (2009).

Starring Broadway talent Eric B. Anthony and Amanda Leigh Jerry as part of a fourteen member cast which includes Michelle Azar, Benai Boyd, Marc Cardiff, Randy Charleville, Fatima El-Bashir, Kyle Frattini, Bella Hicks, Chris M. Kauffmann, Anthony Marciona, Jamie Mills, Pat Towne, and Michael Uribes.

"Bronco Billy is so much about identity, says director Hunter Bird. "Rather than accepting the roles we're given, we always have the ability to create our own realities, our own families, and our own identities. While the show takes place in 1979, our audiences have wholly related to this upbeat musical that rings true in these times."

"Bronco Billy - The Musical" now runs through July 21, 2019. Performances at at 8:30pm Fridays and Saturdays, 2:00pm Saturdays and Sundays No 2:00pm matinee on July 6 & 20. Added: 8:00pm performances on Thursdays July 11 & 18.Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave, LA, 90027. Tickets are $29 - $55. Children under 6 years old are not admitted. Information and reservations: (213) 761-7061 or (866) 811-4111. Online ticketing: http://SkylightTix.org





