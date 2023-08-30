BRISK FESTIVAL LA Finalists Compete For Cash Prize This Weekend, September 1– 3

The nominees and winners are selected by audience members and a panel of industry professionals, including casting directors, producers, actors, and writers.
Brisk Festival L.A. enters its fifth and final weekend, September 1-3rd at the Morgan-Wixson Theater (2627 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404). Twenty-two ten-minute, original one-act plays out of fifty-two have advanced to compete for a cash prize of $750 awarded to the best play in English and the best play in Spanish.
The nominees and winners are selected by audience members and a panel of industry professionals, including casting directors, producers, actors, and writers.
Twelve plays in English compete on Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday 5:30 pm while Ten plays in Spanish compete on Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd at 8:30 PM.
Founded in 2018 by Christian Rodrigo, an accomplished Spanish actor, producer, acting coach, and director, the Brisk Festival L.A. has continually championed artistic production, celebrated diverse voices, and provided a platform for emerging talent.
The Awards Gala will be held Sunday, September 3rd at 9pm at the Morgan Wixson theatre. For more information and ticket details, visit Click Here
Saturday and Sunday 2 and 3rd September at 5:30pm (12 plays)
Friday and Saturday 1st and 2nd of September at 8:30pm (10 plays)
Some of the confirmed Jury members include:
Casting Directors: April Webster (Star Wars, Star Trek, Mission Impossible, Godzilla, Lost), Yolanda Guillen (Party of Five, McFarland), Germán Legarreta (Fruitvale Station, Stronger)
Actors: Thomas Ian Griffith (Cobra Kai), Eva de Dominici (The Cleaning Lady), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso, Acapulco…), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Meg 2, Rambo, Snowfall), Carlos Santos (Gentefied, Primo), Paul Rodriguez (Ali, Made in America)
Executives/Producers/Directors/Musicians: David Blankleider (Senior Development Executive LatAm at Amazon Studios), Anele Onyekwere (Music Editor Spider-Man, Avengers, Wandavision), Gwen Deglise (Ex Head Programmer of the American Cinematheque), Elvira Cano (Cultural Manager at Instituto Cervantes), José Mangual (Production Lead Global Content Youtube Originals), Sergio Abuja (Bunbury & David Bisbal music videos),
Writers: Eva Gonzalez Szigriszt (Woman in the Book), Luis Garcia Martín (LA Instituto Cervantes Director).
