BRISK FESTIVAL LA Finalists Compete For Cash Prize This Weekend, September 1– 3

Brisk Festival L.A. enters its fifth and final weekend, September 1-3rd at the Morgan-Wixson Theater (2627 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404). Twenty-two ten-minute, original one-act plays out of fifty-two have advanced to compete for a cash prize of $750 awarded to the best play in English and the best play in Spanish.

The nominees and winners are selected by audience members and a panel of industry professionals, including casting directors, producers, actors, and writers.

Twelve plays in English compete on Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday 5:30 pm while Ten plays in Spanish compete on Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd at 8:30 PM.

Founded in 2018 by Christian Rodrigo, an accomplished Spanish actor, producer, acting coach, and director, the Brisk Festival L.A. has continually championed artistic production, celebrated diverse voices, and provided a platform for emerging talent.

The Awards Gala will be held Sunday, September 3rd at 9pm at the Morgan Wixson theatre. For more information and ticket details, visit Click Here

ENGLISH

Saturday and Sunday 2 and 3rd September at 5:30pm (12 plays)

Blue or Green: Written and Directed by Luca Fontaine.

Mastering Rejection: Written by Diana Dorempz. Directed by Eleane Puell.

My Little AI: Written and Directed by Will McFadden

Joy Ride: Written by Christine Foster. Directed by Todd Felderstein.

Santa Doesn't Live Here Anymore. Written by Patrick Gabridge. Directed by Kenneth Castillo.

The Bus to Buenos Aires. Written by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore. Directed by Carlos Armesto.

The Spark of My Eyes. Written and Directed by Luciana Di Laura. Guest play - Out of Competition.

Dad, Dog. Written by Jeff Locker. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham.

Ignis. Written by Julie Cohn. Directed by Jake Borelli.

Truth Bomb. Written by Sara Strawhun. Directed by Dave Mancini.

When Harriet Met Sully. Written & Directed by Miguel Cruz.

Punch. Written by JMS Guitian. Directed by Tim Lott.

SPANISH

Friday and Saturday 1st and 2nd of September at 8:30pm (10 plays)

Sueños de Orín. Written and Directed by Christian Gnecco Quintero.

Joliwud Dreams. Written by Italo Cordano. Directed by Raul Zuazo.

El Código QR. Written & Directed by Rosario Valenzuela.

Reparanding LA Loneliness! Written by Dago Garcia. Directed by Marcela Carvajal.

Partida. Written and Directed by Pablo Castellblanco & Christian Gnecco Quintero.

El Huevo. Written by Nuria Angles. Directed by Ezequiel Tronconi.

Necesito que me Quieras. Written by Karla Bacigalupo & Ximena Galiano. Directed by Alonso Garcia.

De Arena y Agua. Written by Bernat Molina. Directed by Jessica Silvetti.

El Circo de los Prodigios. Written by Charlie Round. Directed by Javier Balderas.

Flexisexual. Written by Josep Maria Miró. Directed by Kevin Cass.

Some of the confirmed Jury members include:

Casting Directors: April Webster (Star Wars, Star Trek, Mission Impossible, Godzilla, Lost), Yolanda Guillen (Party of Five, McFarland), Germán Legarreta (Fruitvale Station, Stronger)

Actors: Thomas Ian Griffith (Cobra Kai), Eva de Dominici (The Cleaning Lady), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso, Acapulco…), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Meg 2, Rambo, Snowfall), Carlos Santos (Gentefied, Primo), Paul Rodriguez (Ali, Made in America)

Executives/Producers/Directors/Musicians: David Blankleider (Senior Development Executive LatAm at Amazon Studios), Anele Onyekwere (Music Editor Spider-Man, Avengers, Wandavision), Gwen Deglise (Ex Head Programmer of the American Cinematheque), Elvira Cano (Cultural Manager at Instituto Cervantes), José Mangual (Production Lead Global Content Youtube Originals), Sergio Abuja (Bunbury & David Bisbal music videos),

Writers: Eva Gonzalez Szigriszt (Woman in the Book), Luis Garcia Martín (LA Instituto Cervantes Director).