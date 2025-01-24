BODYTRAFFIC to Offer Free Dance Classes to Artists Impacted by the LA Fires

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BODYTRAFFIC, the renowned contemporary dance company founded in Los Angeles in 2007 and led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, will present free community dance classes and free rehearsal space available to dance artists impacted by the L.A. fires. Community dance classes will be offered January 29, February 5, and February 12; rehearsal space is available February 17-28.

"We are devastated by the destruction caused by the fires in our home city of Los Angeles. As we witness our neighbors experiencing such great loss and uncertainty, it is incredibly heartening to see the ways the L.A. arts community is stepping up to support our fellow artists," shares BODYTRAFFIC Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett. "Los Angeles has always been a city of strength and heart, and at BODYTRAFFIC we are committed to being a source of connection and support. Dance is our way of uplifting and bringing people together, even when tragedy surrounds us."

In an effort to support the L.A. dance community and create opportunities to move and heal together, BODYTRAFFIC is offering the following initiatives.

Free Community Dance Classes

Beginning Wednesday, January 29, BODYTRAFFIC will offer free community dance classes for three consecutive weeks at their studio in Koreatown. These sessions are open to all, offering a space to connect, share, and find solace through the transformative art of dance.

Classes will be taught by BODYTRAFFIC company members and guest teachers.

Class Schedule

Wednesday, January 29 | 9-10:30 am

Wednesday, February 5 | 9-10:30 am

Wednesday, February 12 | 9-10:30 am

Registration: classes are free, registration is required (use this link or email education@bodytraffic.com)

Location: 3435 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200 Los Angeles, CA, 90010

Refreshments available after class.

Free Rehearsal Space

BODYTRAFFIC is offering free studio space for L.A. dance artists impacted by the Los Angeles fires. The BODYTRAFFIC studio is located in Koreatown (address above).

Studio space is available February 17 through February 28, 10am-4pm.

Space is available at no cost, but must be reserved in advance. Email education@bodytraffic.com to reserve.

