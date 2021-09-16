BLUES IN THE NIGHT Comes to International City Theatre in Association With Ebony Rep

The soul of the blues wails out full and strong when Long Beach's International City Theatre, in association with L.A.'s Ebony Repertory Theatre, presents the Tony and Olivier award nominated, Sheldon Epps-conceived musical Blues in the Night. Directed by Ebony Rep producing artistic director Wren T. Brown and featuring music direction by William Foster McDaniel and choreography by Keith Young, Blues in the Night opens on Oct. 22 at ICT's home in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. Performances will continue through Nov. 7, with two low-priced previews set for Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

"This will be our second foray back to in-person performances this season, and we are thrilled to present this sweet, sexy, dynamite revue told entirely in the universal language of the blues," says ICT producing director caryn desai.

"I am greatly excited to be back at ICT to direct Blues in The Night, and excited about the collaboration between our two companies," says Brown. "When I first saw the show 30 years ago at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, it absolutely knocked me out and has stayed with me from that day to this. Examining the ups and downs of the human condition through stories dramatic and humorous, through dance, and with brilliant music as the centerpiece, it is our goal to deliver unbridled joy to our audiences during a very blue time."

In 2019, Brown directed Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill for International City Theatre, with Foreman starring as Billie Holiday . That production proved to be ICT's best-selling show in its 35-year history, transferring to Ebony Rep the following year. Now, the two companies have officially teamed up, with the production scheduled for a four-week, Ebony Rep run at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center following the run at ICT.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ed Haynes, Jr., lighting designer Donna Ruzika , costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Corwin Evans , prop master Patty Briles, and hair and wigs designer Anthony Gagliardi. Casting is by Michael Donovan , CSA and Richard Ferris, CSA, and the production stage manager is Michele Miner. Amy and Rich Lipeles and the Port of Long Beach are honorary producers. Producing artistic director caryn desai [sic] produces for International City Theatre.

Blues in the Night runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Oct. 22 through Nov. 7. On Sunday, Oct. 31 there will be a post-performance talk-back with the cast. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21, both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and $52 on Sundays, except for Oct. 22 (opening night) for which tickets are $55 (includes a post show reception). Low-priced tickets to previews are $37. International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach, CA 90802. For reservations and information, call 562-436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org

Seating will be socially distanced (skipping rows as well as seats) and masks required as mandated by the County of Los Angeles on the date of each performance.