BLESSING LESSONS From The Robey Theatre Company Begins June 23

By: Jun. 13, 2024
Blessing Lessons, a reading of a new play, written by Albert Cowart, Jr. Directed by Ben Guillory. Presented by The Robey Theatre Company at Los Angeles Theatre Center, in the intimate Theatre Four, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

Blessing Lessons is the second in a trilogy of fact-based plays about Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, the 19th Century American humanitarian and educator of Black and Cherokee heritage who founded several schools for Black children as well as the Denmark Industrial Institute (later known as Voorhees College) in 1898.

In Blessing Lessons, Elizabeth is a student at Booker T. Washington's Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, where health challenges complicate her academic progress. She will also meet and fall in love with Martin Asabee Menafee, the man who will become her spouse.

The Robey Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Ben Guillory directs a cast of actors selected from the award-winning company.

Associate producer: JC Cadena. Stage manager: Crystal Nix.

This play was developed in The Robey Theatre Company Playwrights Lab. Playwright Albert Cowart, Jr. was Director of the Cal State Dominguez Hills Theatre Department for thirty-five years.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization.

This play pays homage to a true heroine of African American history.

Reservations: office@therobeytheatrecompany.org




