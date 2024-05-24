BLACK BASTARD Comes to Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This June, writer/performer Jon Joseph Gentry transports audiences to 1990s Houston with his solo show "Black Bastard." Portraying over 10 vividly-rendered characters, Gentry guides viewers through a prismatic coming-of-age tale brimming with humor, heart, and stylistic flair.

"Black Bastard" introduces Jon, an inquisitive Black boy who develops an early love for literature amidst an idyllic childhood. That normalcy is shattered when his nuclear family fractures, abruptly thrusting 13-year-old Jon into an ill-fitting role as "man of the house." A comedic spiral of blunders ensues as Jon grapples with this transition and his burgeoning identity.

An inciting confrontation with a bully propels Jon's search for his long-absent biological father, Joe. Their awkward reunion sheds light on clashing perspectives about masculinity, family duty, and self-actualization. Just as Jon stands on the precipice of adulthood, he receives shocking news that forever shifts his life's trajectory toward deeper self-discovery.

With artful techniques like clowning, meta-theatrical "Choose Your Own Adventure" sequences, and nostalgic 90s pop culture references, "Black Bastard" embraces the cosmic complexities of figuring out where and who you belong to. Channeling storytelling àla John Leguizamo and Colman Domingo, Gentry seamlessly inhabits a nurturing mother, gruff surrogate dad, gender-transcendent diva, and more to animate his poetic, genre-defying tale.

Buoyed by original music and choreography, Jon reckons with society's imposed narratives about Black fatherlessness and masculinity. Ultimately, the piece contends that all humans are collective "bastards" on an eternal quest for selfhood and someplace to call home amid constantly evolving identities.

“From theater aficionados to anyone who has felt 'othered,' 'Black Bastard's' universal edge cuts deep with an invitation to embrace one's own multitudes,” states Gentry. “I want audiences to leave with a deeper understanding of the nuanced experiences and perspectives of those society often marginalizes or brands as 'outsiders.' The show aims to empower people to challenge assumptions, question narratives placed upon them, and lean into their own journeys of self-discovery and expression."

Don't miss this fervently personal yet universally resonant theatrical memoir.

WHO: Written and Performed by Jon Joseph Gentry. Directed by Shinelle Azoroh.

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre (5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038)

PERFORMANCES

June 6th at 7pm

June 19th at 8:30pm

June 30th at 4pm

TICKETS: $20 at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7367.

Ages 18+, 55 minutes.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Jon Joseph Gentry (Writer/Actor), described by a Hollywood agent as an “overeducated” actor, was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He earned his BA in English from Harvard, where he served as President of BlackCAST. He holds an MFA in Acting from the American Conservatory Theater. As a teaching artist, he co-directed "Child Life" with UCSF Children's Hospital and led acting workshops across the Bay Area. He currently teaches Michael Chekhov Acting Technique at the Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory. His regional theater credits include roles in "Clybourne Park," "A Christmas Carol," and "Romeo and Juliet." On screen, he appeared in "Meeting Matt Damon" and voiced Preston Garvey in "Fallout 4," gaining viral fame.

Shinelle Azoroh (Director) Most recently known for her role, Jenna Carson on Apple TV's SWAGGER, Azoroh made her television debut in the movie BETTY & CORETTA, starring opposite Angela Bassett and Mary J. Blige. Her feature film roles include Hulu and Onyx Collective's BRUISER, the indie NOSTALGIA, DON'T LET GO, and Oscar-nominated short DEKALB ELEMENTARY. Additionally, she wrote, directed, and starred in her own YouTube series, ROXIE WOLFGANG. Shinelle resides in Los Angeles as an actor, producer, director, and educator. She is a graduate of the American Conservatory Theater.

Comments