BIRDBRAIN Comes to The Wayward Artist This Week

Performances run August 9-18.
The Wayward Artist will present Birdbrain, a new musical featuring puppetry, harmony and a feathery flock of fun for young audiences. It’s the story of Cora the Cockatoo, whose human friend is Grandma Aviary. When Cora gets in trouble, she turns to her friends for help. Featuring a variety of singing bird puppets including a cockatoo, duck, toucan, vulture and dodo bird, Birdbrain is a celebration of everything it means to be a bird and everything it takes to be a true friend.
The Wayward Artist creative teams are led by Director Sarah Ripper, Playwright Craig Holland and actors Genevieve Kauper, Kevin James Arnold, Kelsey Redmond, Dimitri Tiatia-Garaud, Elise Lindenau, Sherry Domerego, Allen Montes and Kennedy Jensen.
The Wayward Artist
Grand Central Arts Center
125 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701
