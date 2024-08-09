BIRDBRAIN Comes to The Wayward Artist This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wayward Artist will present Birdbrain, a new musical featuring puppetry, harmony and a feathery flock of fun for young audiences. It’s the story of Cora the Cockatoo, whose human friend is Grandma Aviary. When Cora gets in trouble, she turns to her friends for help. Featuring a variety of singing bird puppets including a cockatoo, duck, toucan, vulture and dodo bird, Birdbrain is a celebration of everything it means to be a bird and everything it takes to be a true friend.

The Wayward Artist creative teams are led by Director Sarah Ripper, Playwright Craig Holland and actors Genevieve Kauper, Kevin James Arnold, Kelsey Redmond, Dimitri Tiatia-Garaud, Elise Lindenau, Sherry Domerego, Allen Montes and Kennedy Jensen.

WHERE:

The Wayward Artist

Grand Central Arts Center

125 N. Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

WHEN:

Friday, August 9 at 7:00pm

Saturday August 10 at 2:00pm & 5:00pm

Sunday August 11 at 2:00pm

Friday August 16 at 7:00pm

Saturday August 17 at 2:00pm & 5:00pm

Sunday August 18 at 2:00pm

