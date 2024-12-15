BIG HAIR Begins 2025 Tour In LA

The performance will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8pm.
BIG HAIR: A Rad and Wild Love Affair, written and performed by Maegan Mandarino, will play Los Angeles in January. This one-hour theatrical spectacle invites audiences to step into the touching, and surreal world of two comedy legends-Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder-explored through their larger-than-life personas and the dynamic love story that tied them together.
A blend of absurdist theater and vaudeville-inspired musical numbers, BIG HAIR captivates audiences with its witty humor, emotional depth, and a dash of nostalgia. Interwoven with rare film and interview clips, the production offers a glimpse into the untamed comedy and tender romance that defined the lives of these two icons. It's a show that promises laughs, tears, and a lingering sense of "what could have been."
BIG HAIR: A Rad and Wild Love Affair, starring Maegan Mandarino, will play The Whitefire Theater, Sherman Oaks, CA on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8pm. Running Time: 1 hour.
