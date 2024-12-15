Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
BIG HAIR Begins 2025 Tour In LA

The performance will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8pm.

Dec. 15, 2024
BIG HAIR
BIG HAIR: A Rad and Wild Love Affair, written and performed by Maegan Mandarino, will play Los Angeles in January. This one-hour theatrical spectacle invites audiences to step into the touching, and surreal world of two comedy legends-Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder-explored through their larger-than-life personas and the dynamic love story that tied them together.

A blend of absurdist theater and vaudeville-inspired musical numbers, BIG HAIR captivates audiences with its witty humor, emotional depth, and a dash of nostalgia. Interwoven with rare film and interview clips, the production offers a glimpse into the untamed comedy and tender romance that defined the lives of these two icons. It's a show that promises laughs, tears, and a lingering sense of "what could have been."

BIG HAIR: A Rad and Wild Love Affair, starring Maegan Mandarino, will play The Whitefire Theater, Sherman Oaks, CA on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8pm. Running Time: 1 hour.




