BEST OF BACKSTORY Announced At Sierra Madre Playhouse On June 12

Featuring stories written and told by Augustus Britton, Rashim Cannad, Marlene Nichols, Laurie O'Brien, Antonio Sacre, and Sue Ann Pien.
A new event for the storytelling series, Stories @ The Playhouse, is here! Sierra Madre Playhouse presents Best of BackStory, an evening of true stories, poetry, and flights of fancy featuring host Carl Weintraub and stories written and told by Augustus Britton, Rashim Cannad, Marlene Nichols, Laurie O'Brien, Antonio Sacre, and Sue Ann Pien.
BackStory, produced by the Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, is an evening of stories all told around a theatrical theme. The theme is always the title of a memorable play or movie. Writers can focus on the themes of the play or movie, the characters, or simply on the words in the title.
For Best of BackStory, at Sierra Madre Playhouse, we are creating an evening of true stories that have been told at BackStory over the past seven years. Each story will be from a different episode of BackStory, so it will be an eclectic night for sure.
CONSUMER ADVISORY: some stories may contain strong language and sexual content.
ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes, no intermission.
Covid-19 information: The wearing of face masks is recommended.
Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. There is also some street parking. General admission: $20. Seniors (65+) $18. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: Click Here
DISCOUNTS: Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5.00 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more. Group discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Go to our website to learn more.
The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.
