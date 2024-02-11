BEN HUR to Play Long Beach Playhouse Beginning This Month

Long Beach Playhouse will present Patrick Barlow's Ben Hur from February 24 – March 24, 2024.

When people hear the words Ben Hur, it generally evokes a memory of lengthy biblical epic about revenge and redemption. That's about to change. Playwright, Patrick Barlow, a master adapter of plays, takes on the classic Ben Hur with hilarious results.

Barlow's take on the epic Ben Hur is a story within a story as a Drama Society attempts to mount a serious production. The cast of thousands is reduced to an ensemble of six. The puns come fast, and unlike the stately dromedaries in the movie, Barlow's camels are stuffed, and Ben Hur's tunic is shockingly short and begs to be tweaked.

“Greg Cohen is directing this show,” said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “He's the perfect combination of a proficient professional director and actor impressively adept at comedy. His sense of timing and the possibilities inherent in the script delivers a show audiences will love.”

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, “As an aficionado of great puns and laugh-out-loud physical comedy, I can vouch for this show as one that delivers both in the most delightful way.”

Alex Shewchuck joins Greg Cohen as the assistant director. The six-member cast features three returning actors, Amara Phelps, Grant Thackray, Eric Schiffer, and Charlie Rodriguez. Making their debut is Devin Ricklef and Jackie Shearn.

As Greg Cohen says in his director's note, “How in the world are they going to produce Ben Hur in a theater that size?” Come see the show and find out!



SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday February 22 - community members can see this production for whatever they can afford

Ten Dollar Preview Friday February 23 – all tickets $10

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on February 24 - Tickets are $35.00 Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at the button below, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.

Photo credit: Mike Hardy