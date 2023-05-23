BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE to Open in June at Theatre Palisades

The summer solstice is upon us and something witchy this

way comes. Theatre Palisades will present its third production of the year; the bewitching comedy, "Bell, Book, and Candle."

Gillian Holroyd is a witch! One of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of magic. She casts a spell over an unattached publisher, partly to keep him away from a

rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once and wants to marry her. But witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minute imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Ultimately, Gillian breaks off with her companions in witchery, preferring the normal and human love offered her by the attractive publisher. But before the happy conclusion of the romance, Gillian comes very near to losing him - but doesn't. She realizes that one has to stop living in terms of "self" if love is ever to be realized.

According to the director Brandon Polanco, owner of Writer's Block Entertainment and a magician in his own right, the themes of this play written in 1950 are more meaningful than ever."Witches are all around us, and Bell, Book and Candle, written in 1950 by John Van Drutten, was ahead of its time in understanding witches and their magic. A precursor for Bewitched, Mr. Van Druten's play is a love story about witchcraft that proposes these questions, if a person has the

ability to make the impossible possible, can they still love? What does it mean to be human? In a world of digital and social media, when people glamourize their lives like a spell, sometimes being

human is the most powerful magic one can express into the world. I have been drawn to this production for many reasons, as a practitioner of magic and a spiritual healer, to discover a narrative that asks these powerful questions is why I am drawn to tell this incredible story with

this enchanting cast and creative team."

The Cast: Jasmine Haver leads the cast as Jillian (AADA Alum, TP Debut); Andrew Cereghino as Shep Henderson (Tubi's "The Bay," TP Debut); Laura Goldstein as Miss Holroyd ("Jaws 3D," "Porky's Revenge," "Relentless," Last seen at TP in "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club"); Jeff Coppage as Nicky (ABC's "The Rookie," TP debut); Michael Anthony Nozzi as Redlitch (Actor/Director, Last seen at TP in "Run For Your Wife" )

Director: Brandon Polanco

Producer: Martha Hunter & Maria O'Connor

Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963 by three television writers; Ken Rosen, Sheldon Stark, and Jacquie Chester. They wanted to produce original plays, starting with their own scripts. By 1967, Theatre Palisades had become a community theatre. In November, 1988, just in time for the 25th anniversary of the group, Theatre Palisades opened the new 125 seat theatre, which was named Pierson Playhouse, in honor of Lelah and J. Townley Pierson who had not only generously donated the property but also contributed extensively to the Building Fund.

The current season of Theatre Palisades includes 3 more major productions with a run of 17 performances per production. TPYouth produces two shows a year by children for a total of 13 performances a year. The theater also offers chamber music concerts, special shows and membership meetings. Theatre Palisades also hosts many Palisades Historical Society presentations throughout the year. Theatre Palisades offers all events at reasonable prices and has a supportive subscription base and a faithful audience. Theatre Palisades is membership and subscriber driven. They have continuously produced high quality live performances for the past 60 years.

BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE opens at 8 pm on Friday, June 2 and runs at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays through July 8th.

Theatre Palisades is located at 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. Tickets are $22 and available online at Click Here.