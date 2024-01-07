BARBIE Leads The Hollywood Creative Alliance's 2024 Astra Film Awards With Eight Wins Including 'Best Picture'

Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" and Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" also received multiple wins.
The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the complete list of winners of the 2024 ASTRA Film Awards.
Warner Bros. Pictures' “Barbie” took home the most awards of the evening with eight wins including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Publicity Campaign, and Best Casting. Universal Pictures' “Oppenheimer” scored four wins, Best Director, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. Lionsgate's “John Wick: Chapter 4” and Sony Pictures' “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” each received three wins with “John Wick: Chapter 4” receiving Best Action Feature, Best Editing, and Best Stunts while “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” won Best Animated Feature, Best Voice-Over Performance, and Best Visual Effects
“2023 was quite the year for the film industry, which included a historic WGA and SAG Strike, one of the biggest film marketing campaigns with the success of ‘Barbenheimer,' and a wide array of spectacular movies,” said HCA Vice Chair Yong Chavez. “The Hollywood Creative Alliance is honored to recognize and celebrate this year's nominees whose work entertained and captivated all of us in theaters and at home. Congrats to the winners and thank you all for the magical performances you gave us this year.”
Additionally, the HCA bestowed eight Honorary Awards including:
The ASTRA Film Awards were held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA and hosted by Comedian Rick Glassman. The ceremony was produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channel.
Below is the full list of the award winners presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance:
"Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Paul Giamatti - "The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
Lily Gladstone - "Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)
Margot Robbie - "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Ryan Gosling - "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
Christopher Nolan - "Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
"Barbie," Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"American Fiction," Screenplay by Cord Jefferson (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
"Anatomy of a Fall” (France) (NEON)
Gael García Bernal - “Cassandro” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Sandra Hüller - "Anatomy of a Fall” (NEON)
Hayao Miyazaki - “The Boy and The Heron” (GKids)
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The After” (Netflix)
"John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)
“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate)
"M3GAN” (Universal Pictures)
Celine Song, "Past Lives” (A24)
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)
Hailee Steinfeld - "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
“I'm Just Ken” from "Barbie,” Written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Performed by Ryan Gosling (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)
Allison Jones & Lucy Bevan, "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Hoyte van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
Holly Waddington, "Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
Nathan Orloff, "John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)
Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, and Lori McCoy-Bell, "Maestro” (Netflix)
Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"Oppenheimer," Ludwig Göransson (Universal Pictures)
"Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
The After - 1
American Fiction - 1
Anatomy of a Fall - 2
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - 1
Barbie - 8
The Boy and The Heron - 1
Cassandro - 1
The Color Purple - 1
The Holdovers - 2
John Wick: Chapter 4 - 3
Killers of the Flower Moon - 1
M3GAN - 1
Maestro - 1
Oppenheimer - 4
Past Lives - 1
Poor Things - 1
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 3
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - 1
A24 - 1
Amazon MGM Studios - 1
Apple Original Films - 2
Focus Features - 2
GKids - 1
Lionsgate - 4
NEON - 2
Netflix - 2
Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios - 1
Searchlight Pictures - 1
Sony Pictures - 3
Universal Pictures - 5
Warner Bros. Pictures - 9
The Hollywood Creative Alliance, commonly called HCA, is a 501 c6 membership-based, not-for-profit organization. Its diverse and inclusive membership includes critics, entertainment journalists, content creators, industry insiders, and creatives with a shared passion for celebrating excellence in film and television. The vision and mission of the HCA is to amplify diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and culture in film and television. HCA believes in creating a culture where representation is a critical component of the evolution of the entertainment industry. Throughout the year, our members will have the opportunity to be highlighted through various committees, events, award shows, and new projects.
