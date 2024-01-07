BARBIE Leads The Hollywood Creative Alliance's 2024 Astra Film Awards With Eight Wins Including 'Best Picture'

Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" and Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" also received multiple wins.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

BARBIE Leads The Hollywood Creative Alliance's 2024 Astra Film Awards With Eight Wins Including 'Best Picture'

The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the complete list of winners of the 2024 ASTRA Film Awards.  

Warner Bros. Pictures' “Barbie” took home the most awards of the evening with eight wins including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Publicity Campaign, and Best Casting.  Universal Pictures' “Oppenheimer” scored four wins, Best Director, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. Lionsgate's “John Wick: Chapter 4” and Sony Pictures' “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” each received three wins with “John Wick: Chapter 4” receiving Best Action Feature, Best Editing, and Best Stunts while “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” won Best Animated Feature, Best Voice-Over Performance, and Best Visual Effects

“2023 was quite the year for the film industry, which included a historic WGA and SAG Strike, one of the biggest film marketing campaigns with the success of ‘Barbenheimer,' and a wide array of spectacular movies,” said HCA Vice Chair Yong Chavez. “The Hollywood Creative Alliance is honored to recognize and celebrate this year's nominees whose work entertained and captivated all of us in theaters and at home. Congrats to the winners and thank you all for the magical performances you gave us this year.”

Additionally, the HCA bestowed eight Honorary Awards including:

  • Abby Ryder Fortson - Star on the Rise Award
  • Daniel Pemberton - Artisan Achievement Award
  • Danielle Brooks - Breakthrough Performer Award
  • Glenn Howerton - Game Changer Award
  • J.A. Bayona - Filmmaking Achievement Award
  • Jeffrey Wright - Acting Achievement Award
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 - Spotlight Award
  • Willem Dafoe - Excellence in Artistry Award

The ASTRA Film Awards were held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA and hosted by Comedian Rick Glassman.  The ceremony was produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channel.

Below is the full list of the award winners presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance:

Best Picture

"Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti - "The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Best Actress - TIE

Lily Gladstone - "Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Margot Robbie - "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor

Ryan Gosling - "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan - "Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

"Barbie," Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

"American Fiction," Screenplay by Cord Jefferson (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Best International Feature

"Anatomy of a Fall” (France) (NEON)

Best International Actor

Gael García Bernal - “Cassandro” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best International Actress  

Sandra Hüller - "Anatomy of a Fall” (NEON)

Best International Filmmaker

Hayao Miyazaki - “The Boy and The Heron” (GKids)

Best Animated Feature

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Best Short Film

“The After” (Netflix)

Best Action Feature

"John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

Best Comedy Feature

“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate)

Best Horror Feature

"M3GAN” (Universal Pictures)

Best First Feature

Celine Song, "Past Lives” (A24)

Best Documentary Feature

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)

Best Voice-Over Performance

Hailee Steinfeld - "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Best Cast Ensemble

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Original Song

“I'm Just Ken” from "Barbie,” Written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Performed by Ryan Gosling (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Stunts

"John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

    

Best Casting

Allison Jones & Lucy Bevan, "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington, "Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Editing

Nathan Orloff, "John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

Best Hair and Make-Up

Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, and Lori McCoy-Bell, "Maestro” (Netflix)

Best Production Design  

Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, "Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Publicity Campaign

"Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Score

"Oppenheimer," Ludwig Göransson (Universal Pictures)

Best Sound

"Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Best Visual Effects

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

 

Number of wins by film:

The After - 1

American Fiction - 1

Anatomy of a Fall - 2

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - 1

Barbie - 8

The Boy and The Heron - 1

Cassandro - 1

The Color Purple - 1

The Holdovers - 2

John Wick: Chapter 4 - 3

Killers of the Flower Moon - 1

M3GAN - 1

Maestro - 1

Oppenheimer - 4

Past Lives - 1

Poor Things - 1

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 3

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - 1

Number of wins by distributor:

A24 - 1

Amazon MGM Studios - 1

Apple Original Films - 2

Focus Features - 2

GKids - 1

Lionsgate - 4

NEON - 2

Netflix - 2

Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios - 1

Searchlight Pictures - 1

Sony Pictures - 3

Universal Pictures - 5

Warner Bros. Pictures - 9

About the Hollywood Creative Alliance:

The Hollywood Creative Alliance, commonly called HCA, is a 501 c6 membership-based, not-for-profit organization. Its diverse and inclusive membership includes critics, entertainment journalists, content creators, industry insiders, and creatives with a shared passion for celebrating excellence in film and television. The vision and mission of the HCA is to amplify diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and culture in film and television. HCA believes in creating a culture where representation is a critical component of the evolution of the entertainment industry. Throughout the year, our members will have the opportunity to be highlighted through various committees, events, award shows, and new projects.



Recommended For You