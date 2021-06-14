Award-Winning Play WIESENTHALl To Be Published By Bashert Books Press

Wiesenthal, the acclaimed play by Tom Dugan, will be published by Bashert Books Press, with a VIP Book Launch event to take place on Monday, June 21, 2021, 7:00 p.m., PDT,at Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049.

The play won the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, and was nominated for New York Drama Desk Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award and the Los Angeles Ovation Award. It has been performed in productions in six countries.

The new book includes the script of the play, production photos, talk-back questions, a study guide, and a bio of Simon Wiesenthal.

Synopsis: Simon Wiesenthal was the famed Nazi hunter who brought 1,100 war criminals to justice. On the day of his retirement, Simon Wiesenthal invites one last group of students into his office. With warmth, wit and surprising humor he recounts how he tracked down history's most notorious killers, warning his young friends that although progress has been made since WWII, the human savage still lurks just below this wafer-thin veil of civilization.

Tom Dugan's other plays include The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln; Tell Him It's Jackie; Oscar to Oscar; and Frederick Douglass: In the Shadow of Slavery. Dugan is also an actor with numerous stage, screen and television appearances. His newest play, Tevye in New York!, begins its World Premiere engagement at The Wallis in Beverly Hills on June 26 (thewallis.org)

The event on June 21 will include a reading from the play (with Dugan in character as Wiesenthal), a discussion, a Q&A, and a book signing.

Bashert Books Press is a division of Micro Publishing Media, Inc.