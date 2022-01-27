Award-Winning Canadian Folk Group Performs At Pepperdine Next Week

Acclaimed Canadian indie folk group Dala brings their love of jazz music and animation to Pepperdine University in Malibu on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $15 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page. More information about Dala is available at dalagirls.com.

Juno nominees and winners of the 2010 Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year, Amanda Walther and Sheila Carabine of Dala write and sing in harmony best described as angelic. These two best friends met in their high school music class in 2002; they have since released five albums and toured extensively across North America. Darlings of the Canadian music scene, Dala are now poised to bring their fresh brand of acoustic pop music to the world.

Drawing upon influences like the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Bob Dylan, Dala write songs that are both catchy and insightful. Amanda's ethereal soprano voice blends seamlessly with Sheila's velvety alto, creating the lush harmonies that have become their trademark.

The sheer joy with which they perform is infectious, turning first-time listeners into instant fans. Dala are equally entertaining between songs, telling funny and down to earth stories that make every show unique. Dala have opened for artists such as Tom Cochrane, Stuart McLean of the CBC's Vinyl Café, Richie Havens and Arlo Guthrie. No strangers to the festival scene, they have also performed at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the Edmonton Folk Festival, California's Strawberry Festival, and Mariposa. In 2009, they were the only Canadian act invited to play at the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Folk Festival.

Dala's album Everyone is Someone was released in 2009 to critical acclaim. It earned them their fifth Canadian Folk Music Award nomination, a Toronto Independent Music Award for Best Folk Group, and it was touted by the Irish Post as the Album of the Year. The song "Horses" was nominated by National Public Radio in the US as one of the "Top Ten Folk Songs of 2009."

In the summer of 2010, Dala's PBS special Girls from the North Country was broadcast across North America. This concert features Dala's own songs weaved around classics by Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and Gordon Lightfoot. The live CD and DVD for Girls from the North Country earned Dala the 2010 Canadian Folk Music Award for "Vocal Group of the Year."

The live album was nominated for a 2011 Juno Award in the category "Roots and Traditional Album of the Year: Group."

Dala's latest album Best Day was released in June of 2012. It was nominated for three Canadian Folk Music Awards: "English Songwriter of the Year," "Vocal Group of the Year," and Producer of the Year."

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.