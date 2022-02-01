Austrailia's Musical Powerhouse The Ten Tenors Bring OUR GREATEST HITS To The McCallum

The most popular act in the history of the McCallum Theatre, The TEN Tenors will return to Palm Desert just in time for Valentine's Day, with a show featuring their greatest hits from the past 25 years. The TEN Tenors will perform seven shows, from Wednesday, Feb. 9, through Monday, Feb. 14.

The Wednesday, Feb. 9, show is presented through the generosity of Harold Matzner. The Saturday, Feb. 12, shows are presented through the generosity of Diane Anderson and Harold Matzner.

The TEN Tenors are one of Australia's greatest entertainment success stories, with more than 90 million people worldwide witnessing their unmistakable charm, camaraderie and vocal power. Following 25 years of sell-out performances across the globe, including more than 2,500 headline concerts, The TEN Tenors have cemented their place as Australia's premier classical-crossover group.

As The TEN Tenors received worldwide acclaim, the Coachella Valley fell in love with the group, which has sold out dozens of shows at the McCallum Theatre in recent years. According to the group's producer, D-J Wendt, the affection is mutual.

"The McCallum theatre is our favorite theatre in the United States to perform at and we cannot wait to bring you the Our Greatest Hits show," Wendt said. "We have 25 years of repertoire, and our audiences have told us what they love best. And now you can hear it all in one show."

Celebrated for their colorful repertoire, breathtaking arrangements and powerful live performances, The TEN Tenors respectfully tip their hats not only to the great classical composers, but to contemporary music's most popular artists. From Queen to Bowie, and from Lennon to Winehouse, The TEN Tenors are guaranteed to surprise and delight in equal measure.

Amidst their own explosive live concert experiences and remarkable achievements-including six platinum and gold records and more than 3.5 million concert tickets sold-The TEN Tenors have performed alongside countless music legends, including Andrea Bocelli, André Rieu, John Travolta, Nicole Kidman, Geoffrey Rush, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette, Sarah Brightman, Willie Nelson, Katherine Jenkins and Christina Aguilera.

They're no strangers to television, either, with appearances on some of the world's biggest broadcast events, including performing exclusively for chat-show queen Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Ultimate Australian Adventure, the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for an audience of 32 million viewers, and Poland 2012 UEFA Cup in Warsaw.

Long-time member Michael Edwards is also the touring musical director of The TEN Tenors. "In this production, we have brought together 10 of the best vocalists in their genres, combining to create something really special," Edwards said. "It's such a thrill to listen to each tenor dominate their solos night after night. Listen out for Queen, Puccini and even Ed SHeeran-but nothing beats the sound of 10. There truly is something for everyone in this show."

Please note that proof of vaccination is required for entry into all McCallum Theatre performances. Masks must be worn at all times regardless of vaccination status. For updated information on health and safety protocols, please visit www.mccallumtheatre.com.

Tickets for this performance are priced at $100, $80 and $50. Tickets are available at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.