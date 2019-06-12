Asia America Symphony And Guild Honors Roland Corporation, Helen Ota And Gail Gerding Mellert

The Asia America Symphony Association (AASA) and Guild will hold their annual Bravo Awards gala recognizing the Roland Corporation, Helen Ota and Gail Gerding Mellert for their contributions to AASA and the community. Master of Ceremonies is David Ono, KABC 7 News Anchor.

Musical entertainment will be provided by David Benoit, AASA's Music Director and Conductor, and the Asia America Youth Symphony, The black-tie optional event will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 5pm, at L.A. Grand Hotel, 333 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071.

Tickets can be purchased online at aasymphony.org or by calling AASA's office at 310.377.8977.

Helen Ota is Director of Donor Engagement and Special Events for the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center. She is also active in the community serving as a board member of the Nisei Week Foundation (past president), Zentoku Foundation, and the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance. She is an Advisory Council member of Kizuna, and Advisory Artistic board member of Asian Pacific American Friends of Theatre. Helen is a performing member of the Grateful Crane Ensemble and Artistic Director Emeritus of COLD TOFU Improv.

Roland Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of electronic musical instruments, including keyboards and synthesizers, guitar products, electronic percussion, digital recording equipment, amplifiers, and audio processing devices. With over 40 years of innovation that continues to shape the sound of modern music, Roland sets the standards in music technology for the world to follow.

Gail Gerding Mellert is a native Southern Californian and graduate from USC's Thornton School of Music. For over 35 years, she has continued to maintain her impressive reputation with her private studio of aspiring violinists. Gail was the recipient of the Studio Teacher of the Year Award by the American String Teachers Association. She is a member of the Peninsula Committee for the LA Phil, Mu Phi Epsilon, MTAC, and the American String Teacher's Association. She is also a frequent adjudicator throughout Los Angeles.

About Asia America Symphony Association:

The Asia America Symphony Association is dedicated to developing and mentoring young musicians, exposing and promoting music appreciation as well as supporting and partnering with similar organizations by providing educational and performing opportunities in a professional environment featuring classical and jazz concerts and integrating a wide array of music influences and styles from around the world. The Music Director and Conductor of AASA is renowned pianist and composer, David Benoit.

Asia America Symphony Association, 608 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA, 90274; 310.377.8977 (P) | website: aasymphony.org





