ArtsUP! LA Will Host THEATRE LIVES ON Benefit

Annually for over 20 years, thousands of children have had the opportunity to be part of Creative Youth Theatre (CYT), a program supported by ArtsUP! LA, a nonprofit theatre and arts program that transforms the lives of people with disabilities, military veterans, and inner-city youth. CYT educates and inspires young students to learn, grow, and succeed by exploring classic storytelling elements and creating original theatrical performances. But, with upcoming Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) budget cuts looming, the Arts are going to be at significant risk for funding, especially programs like CYT. Thus, to continue maintaining this vital program, ArtsUP! LA really needs your support!

On Thursday, March 27, ArtsUP! LA invites you to “Theatre Lives On,” a fundraiser benefiting CYT being held at The Pico Playhouse, 10508 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90064. The evening begins with a pre-show reception at 6:30pm with hors d'oeuvres provided by Head Chef Edmar De Los Santos from the critically-acclaimed restaurant Mother Tongue, along with Starbucks coffee and iced tea.

Entertainment will commence at 7:30pm during which audience members and donors will be treated to an evening filled with CYT staff performing magic and music, sharing videos and impactful words about the importance of the Arts for school-age children. CYT teachers will also be performing for this worthy cause, benefiting over 1,500 LAUSD students. During the event, donors will be given the opportunity to “adopt a school” in the CYT program through sponsorship.

Join in on March 27 for a night of magic, music, and stories to support Creative Youth Theatre, one of the core programs of ArtsUP! LA that fosters children’s literacy by inspiring kids to become writers of their own stories. And, as a result, they fall in love with reading, writing, and the Arts, as well as their own lives.

