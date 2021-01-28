Art 4 [CHANGE] Credits The Key Role The Arts And Artists Play In Advancing Social Justice

The #NoGoingBackLA initiative addresses anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination through the arts.

The Committee For Greater LA (#NoGoingBackLA) presents Art 4 [CHANGE] a free virtual forum that will explore the intersections of art, equity, and the role of street art in eradicating anti-Black racism and injustice in all its forms. Los Angeles' ethnic communities have a rich history of using public art as a rallying cry and motivator for their voices to be heard. The Art 4 [CHANGE] will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 12:00 p.m to 1:15 p.m. PST via Zoom and streamed on Facebook Live via @NoGoingBackLA.

Art 4 [CHANGE] seeks to remind us that public art is both a form of self-expression and tool for social change and empowerment. With our community as the canvas, public art allows expression of our collective values and victories, and sheds light on the intrinsic challenges people continue to face. Artists bring to light the harsh realities the community is experiencing, including themselves with approximately 62% of artists becoming fully unemployed during the pandemic. No Going Back LA is documenting the journey of visual and performing artists from Los Angeles County who have been left behind, ignored, and underserved. These are the people and issues represented in the Committee for Greater LA's No Going Back LA Report.

"Art is humanity's loudest voice," said Nychole Owens, panelist, and artist at The Alley Gallery Pomona. "It has the ability to not only tell the stories and create a visual dialogue but also offer a platform to challenge the status quo."

Art 4 [CHANGE] will host a panel of artists and activists at the forefront of the LA art scene, most notably the Womxn Leading the Charge for Change with muralists: Nychole Owens of The Alley Gallery Pomona and Karina Vasquez of 11:11 A Creative Collective. A musical performance and spoken word from beat scientist, Linafornia and musical artist, Jimetta Rose.

Participants also include Betty Avila, Executive Director of Self-Help Graphics as moderator, Lucas Rivera, content curator for the event as host, and April Verrett, Committee for Greater LA Steering Committee member, on creating bold change with the #NoGoingBackLA mission.

"No Going Back LA celebrates the critical role throughout history the arts have played, as well as acknowledging the hardships being faced by artists at this moment," said Lucas Rivera, host and content curator for Art 4 [CHANGE]. "Art 4 [CHANGE] will provide a clear picture of those struggles and where we are going next as a community."

Art 4 [CHANGE] is scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2021, from 12:00 p.m to 1:15 p.m. PST via Zoom, registration is required. It will also be streamed live on Facebook via @NoGoingBackLA. For more information on the event agenda and participants please follow #NoGoingBackLA on Instagram.