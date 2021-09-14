Arline Pepp Appointed To The Wallis' Board

Arline Pepp, who has been actively involved with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts since its inception both as a dedicated Wallis Ambassador member and deeply committed donor, has been appointed to The Wallis' Board of Directors it was announced today by Board Chair Michael Nemeroff. A resident of Beverly Hills for more than 50 years, Pepp has been particularly supportive of GRoW @ The Wallis, an umbrella for the organization's robust mix of education and outreach programs that use the power of the arts to address important social issues and respond to critical needs in the greater community through arts leadership, learning, collaboration, and partnership.

Pepp and her husband, Dudley ("Buddy"), have, made a number of significant gifts to The Wallis over the years, providing generous lead funding for education programs and helping to galvanize community support around educational opportunities through matching grants. They have also served as valued Wallis Ambassadors since the impactful membership group was established in 2018, promoting the organization throughout Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area and championing its programs as institutional advocates for The Wallis.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at The Wallis, we are delighted to welcome Arline Pepp to her new leadership role with the organization," says Nemeroff. "She has been a tireless advocate for The Wallis from day one as well as an exceedingly generous funder of GRoW @ The Wallis' education programs. Arline is a dedicated community builder whose vision, creativity, passion for arts and arts education, and remarkable history with The Wallis are tremendous assets that will help the Board guide the cultural institution forward."

"I am thrilled to be invited to join The Wallis' Board," states Pepp, who plans to continue as a Wallis Ambassador while serving on the Board. "A world class arts venue, The Wallis is one of Beverly Hills' true gems."

Her special interest in GRoW @ The Wallis is directly tied to its significant impact on the community. She cites the success of one of its numerous programs - the School Partner Program - as an example, "The vast majority of schools in L.A. County do not have the resources to enable students to participate in field trips and cultural experiences. The Wallis' School Partner Program provides transportation for thousands of students from across Los Angeles each year so they can attend professional productions at The Wallis' state-of the-art theaters to gain exposure to and enjoyment from the performing arts, contributing greatly to the wellbeing and growth of young people in our community."

In addition to her endeavors with The Wallis, Pepp, who worked in the interior design field for 30 years, is a Board member and the Restoration Chair for Friends of Greystone (2011- present). She previously served as a Commissioner on the Design Review Commission for the City of Beverly Hills (2010-2016), a Commissioner on the Architectural Commission for the City of Beverly Hills (2001-2009), and a Member of the Institute Review Board at Cedar Sinai Hospital (2000-2007). She was also a full-time member of the Los Angeles County Grand Jury for a one year term. Arline and Buddy have three daughters, Dana, Lara, and Denise, who were raised in Beverly Hills and educated in local schools.