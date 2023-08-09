Applications Now Open For The Music Center's Spotlight, Offering More Than $100,000 In Performing Arts Scholarships And Free Artistic Development For Students

Deadline to apply is Monday, October 16, 2023.
The Music Center invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center's 36th Annual Spotlight, a free nationally acclaimed competition that provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development through auditions, feedback, mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and performance opportunities at the West Coast's leading performing arts destination.
Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self-esteem, preparation and perseverance. To date, The Music Center has provided students with over $2.8 million in scholarships. Applying for Spotlight is free; students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Monday, October 16, 2023.
The Music Center's Spotlight is part of the performing arts organization's commitment to help all students gain outstanding arts learning experiences in their schools and communities. Spotlight is designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence through the audition process. Spotlight alumni are performing with the world's best dance companies, top orchestras and leading Jazz clubs; singing in the leading opera houses; and starring on Broadway. They are also major executives working behind-the-scenes in arts schools, non-profit institutions and businesses.
The Music Center's Spotlight process is comprised of:
Available to view on-demand, The Spotlight Academy is an episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to Spotlight; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán and New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck.
HOW TO APPLY:
musiccenter.org/spotlight
Available to view on-demand, The Spotlight Academy is an episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to Spotlight; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán and New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck.
For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.
