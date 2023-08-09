Applications Now Open For The Music Center's Spotlight, Offering More Than $100,000 In Performing Arts Scholarships And Free Artistic Development For Students

The Music Center invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center's 36th Annual Spotlight, a free nationally acclaimed competition that provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development through auditions, feedback, mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and performance opportunities at the West Coast's leading performing arts destination.

Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self-esteem, preparation and perseverance. To date, The Music Center has provided students with over $2.8 million in scholarships. Applying for Spotlight is free; students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Monday, October 16, 2023.



The Music Center's Spotlight is part of the performing arts organization's commitment to help all students gain outstanding arts learning experiences in their schools and communities. Spotlight is designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence through the audition process. Spotlight alumni are performing with the world's best dance companies, top orchestras and leading Jazz clubs; singing in the leading opera houses; and starring on Broadway. They are also major executives working behind-the-scenes in arts schools, non-profit institutions and businesses.



The Music Center's Spotlight process is comprised of:



First Round Auditions: Students submit an online video audition in one or more of the following categories: acting, ballet, dance, classical instrumental, classical voice, non-classical voice and contemporary instrumental. All who apply will receive personalized written feedback from a distinguished panel of judges. NOTE: Spotlight Merit, Semifinalists and Honorable Mentions from the previous year will bypass online First Round Auditions and advance automatically to live Second Round Auditions.



Second Round Auditions: Student who advance to this round will audition live before a panel of judges and receive personalized feedback from a panel of industry experts.



Semifinal – Mastery Classes/Auditions: The Music Center will invite 16 semifinalists in each category to participate in a mastery class to gain feedback prior to their semifinal auditions. Following the semifinal auditions, The Music Center will announce two Grand Prize finalists and an Honorable Mention in each category. All participating students are invited to observe selected mastery classes.



Deadline to apply is Monday, October 16, 2023.



HOW TO APPLY:

musiccenter.org/spotlight



Available to view on-demand, The Spotlight Academy is an episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to Spotlight; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán and New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck.



For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.