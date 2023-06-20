Angels Vocal Art Opera Festival Kicks Off It's Summer Season With A Gala Performance Of Puccini's TOSCA

TOSCA is a three act opera that combines political intrigue with love, jealousy, and murder.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer Photo 2 Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming
Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 3 Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre

Angels Vocal Art Opera Festival Kicks Off It's Summer Season With A Gala Performance Of Puccini's TOSCA

Angels Vocal Art Opera Festival Kicks Off It's Summer Season With A Gala Performance Of Puccini's TOSCA

Angels Vocal Art (AVA) will present Puccini's classic, TOSCA in a Gala Performance at the Manoukian Performing Arts Center in Pasadena. Reception to follow.

AVA Artistic Director Kristof Van Grysperre conducts a full orchestra on stage, with staging by director Diana Wyenn and projections by Aaron Ball.

TOSCA is a three act opera that combines political intrigue with love, jealousy, and murder. This tragedy follows the story of Floria Tosca, a jealousy-ridden opera singer, Mario Cavaradossi, her artistic lover, and Baron Scarpia, the corrupt Chief of Police. In the midst of political unrest, Tosca fights to save Cavaradossi from Scarpia, and she faces a dilemma - give herself to Scarpia or let her lover be killed.

The principal cast of TOSCA will include Met Opera artists Jessica Sandidge as Floria Tosca and Todd Wilander as Mario Cavaradossi, and stage veteran Roberto Perlas Gomez as Baron Scarpia. Sejin Park is cast as Sacristan, Jacob Bowman as Angelotti, and Jeff Wang as Spoletta.

Tickets range from $59 to $149 and can be purchased online at Click Here and a $30 student discount is available.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Kristof Van Grysperre, Angels Vocal Art gives up-and-coming opera talent the opportunity to perform alongside seasoned professionals. "Angels Vocal Art is committed to nurturing emerging young talent and giving them the opportunity to perform in fully staged opera productions with a professional orchestra. We strive to promote the art form among the general public, and to broaden the definition of opera by staging modern productions of the finest quality," says Van Grysperre.

In their 2019 Summer Festival, AVA produced with wide acclaim the three one-act operas comprising Giacomo Puccini's Il Trittico. In the following fall season, AVA had a successful and prestigious concert at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

Other fully-staged productions with professional orchestras included Bernstein's Candide, Adam Gorb's ANYA17, Verdi's La Traviata and several editions of Opera Potpourri. During the Pandemic, AVA produced Poulenc's La Voix Humaine at their new state-of-the-art recording and film studio.

Although the organization is fully operational throughout the calendar year, it is noteworthy that AVA's unique Summer Opera Festival acts as the only active performance series in the LA County region during this time frame which is solely devoted to operatic performances.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Set for World Premiere of NOTHING, NOTHING at Hero Theatre Photo
Cast Set for World Premiere of NOTHING, NOTHING at Hero Theatre

Hero Theatre has revealed the full company for its upcoming production of Nothing, Nothing by Amina Henry. The production will be directed by Hero's Artistic Director, Elisa Bocanegra.

2
2023 PLAY LA NEW WORKS FESTIVAL to Take Place Over Two Days This Summer Photo
2023 PLAY LA NEW WORKS FESTIVAL to Take Place Over Two Days This Summer

A two day festival of new plays and theater-themed symposia is being presented by Stage Raw and Greenway Arts Theatre on Friday, June 30, 11:00 AM-10:00 PM, & Saturday July 1, 11AM-6:00PM, at The Greenway Court Theatre.

3
Kentwood Players Perform Ken Ludwigs MOON OVER BUFFALO Beginning Next Month Photo
Kentwood Players Perform Ken Ludwig's MOON OVER BUFFALO Beginning Next Month

Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's hilarious backstage comedy Moon Over Buffalo directed by Gail Bernardi and produced by Susan Goldman Weisbarth for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Concord Theatricals.

4
Long Beach Operas THE RECITAL Runs At The Art Theatre 4th Steet Long Beach, June 24-25 Photo
Long Beach Opera's THE RECITAL Runs At The Art Theatre 4th Steet Long Beach, June 24-25

For its second annual LB Opera & Film Festival, Long Beach Opera presents THE RECITAL; a day's worth of expansive programming that explores the intersection of film and opera with new live stagings and a robust and unexpected slate of filmic content that breaks through the boundaries between these two mediums of art.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Getting There!
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Thymele Arts - California Room (6/03-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tone Loc
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enter The Drag Dragon
Laemmle Glendade (6/16-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dutch National Ballet: Frida
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You