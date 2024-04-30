DEAR AUNTIE B. Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of “DEAR AUNTIE B" is set to open this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival June 7th, at The Actors Company (Little Theater). Directed by Sally Hughes, written and performed by the remarkably talented Becca Lustgarten. The endearing musical dramedy will run June 7th – 24th, 2024.

Meet Auntie B: An Upper West Side Manhattanite and advice columnist extraordinaire. B, a self-proclaimed dating guru and a hoot of a cultural commentator, receives terrible news while working on her column that threatens to derail her, both personally and professionally. Dear Auntie B. is about the fight for true love, and, ultimately, how we process and move through grief.

VENUE AND PERFORMANCES

The Actors Company at Little Theater

916 N. Formosa Avenue

Los Angeles, CA. 90046

Show Dates and Times:

Friday, June 07, 2024 8:30 PM | Saturday, June 15, 2024 4:00 PM | Sunday, June 23, 2024 2:00 PM Monday, June 24, 2024 7:30 PM | Friday, June 28, 2024 10:00 PM

For tickets, go to: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10714?tab=tickets

General admission: $15

