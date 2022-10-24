Angel City Chorale Brings Cheer To Royce Hall With THE MORE, THE MERRIER Holiday Concert
Accompanied by the ACC orchestra, Fink leads the 160-voice ensemble as they sing perennial favorites wrapped in shiny new arrangements.
America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation and Los Angeles' premier community choir Angel City Chorale (ACC) today announced their 29th annual holiday concert, The More, The Merrier, at UCLA's Royce Hall. The concert will take place on Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th with a selection of beautiful and celebratory numbers, led by Artistic Director, Sue Fink, that are sure to bring joy to the heart of even the most diehard Grinch.
Accompanied by the ACC orchestra, Fink leads the 160-voice ensemble as they sing perennial favorites wrapped in shiny new arrangements, like the beloved Carol of the Bells, the English carol Wassail, and a stunning Native Peoples-inspired arrangement of The Huron Carol, as well as gospel renditions of Go Tell It on the Mountain and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, and more. Chanukah celebrators will love the traditional Mi Y'malel and the hilarious and rousing Chanukah in Santa Monica.
"We are on a mission to bring the "merry" back into our holidays with more togetherness, more fun, more hope and more joy with this festive family friendly concert event," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "This year we have a lot to celebrate as the Angel City Chorale heads into our 30th year together."
The songs featured in the concert will include:
"Wassail"- Our rollicking opener heralds the holiday season and more merrymaking together!
"The Huron Carol" - This Canadian First People's carol inspires appreciation of more beauty in our natural world.
"Carol of the Bells" - A spirited, orchestrated Celtic romp, ringing in more bells of good cheer!
"Mi Y'malel" - This rhythmic Chanukah favorite tells the story of the Maccabees and celebrates the virtue of more justice.
"Winter Wonderland / Let it Snow" - Bring in more togetherness through this holiday singalong!
"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" / "Go Tell it on the Mountain" - Two gospel anthems tell the essence of the Christmas story with more soul!
"Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" - The Nutcracker comes alive Pentatonix style showing more creativity!
"Night of Silence" - This reflective ballad offers more hope to those alone at the holidays.
"Parranda Medley" - This collection of Canciones de Fiestas brings in more celebration from Puerto Rican holiday traditions!
"Chanukah in Santa Monica" - Tom Lehrer's satirical cheekiness evokes more laughter through fun and puns!
"Finale Medley: Joy to the World, Hallelujah, We Wish You a Merry Christmas" - We close the show celebrating more joy to kick off the holiday season!
"Silent Night" - The audience and choir join together to feel more tradition with our signature carol.
The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC), a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, Venice & Burbank along with the Walgrove School, will perform their own songs, "Let There Be Peace and Happy Holidays," a message of more goodwill through the eyes of the next generation!
The concert will take place on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 4th at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall. The Sunday afternoon performance will also be live streamed. Tickets are available from $25 - $110; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's The More The Merrier, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205222®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fangelcitychorale.org%2Fmerrier?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or roycehall.org.
Royce Hall strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending any event.
If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 please do not come to campus.
If you have any questions please call 310-267-4465 or email info@roycehall.org
October 24, 2022
