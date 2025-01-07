Andi Chapman to Direct MACBETH at A Noise Within This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Delve deep into the psychological turmoil of a man fighting from a place of loss and tortured by guilt, fate and the corrupting influence of his own desires when Andi Chapman directs William Shakespeare's final and darkest tragedy. Presented by acclaimed classical theater company A Noise Within, Macbeth runs February 15 through March 9 at the company’s home in Pasadena. Low-priced previews begin February 9.

Set for this production against the haunting backdrop of New Orleans from the late 19th century through the 1920s, Macbeth may be the Bard's most disturbing play: a macabre tale of witches, hallucinations, ambition, power and Shakespeare’s bloodiest couple. Macbeth and his wife thrash against the rise of their own consciences in a gripping psychological and political thriller that follows Macbeth’s transformation from a celebrated battlefield hero to a bloody tyrant, unveiling the profound darkness that resides within the human soul.

“Macbeth’s trajectory is forged by the three weird sisters, who can see into his mind… or perhaps he is projecting his mind onto them,” says Chapman. “We are inside the darkness of his heart, and the three weird sisters reflect that. The Macbeths, a tightly bonded couple, very much co-dependent, are reeling from the loss of a child, leaving them emotionally shattered. Their ambition and struggle for power emerge as a confrontation with their grief and a quest to secure his legacy. It is an intensely human story that I hope resonates with us all.”

A cast of acclaimed A Noise Within regulars will take the stage, with Kamal Bolden starring in the title role opposite Julanne Chidi Hill as Lady M.; Ben Cain as Macduff; Mildred Marie Langford as Lady Macduff; Alex Morris as Duncan; Ned Mochel as Ross; Michael Boatman as Banquo; Randy Thompson as Malcolm; and Joy DeMichelle, Roshni Shukla and Langford as the weird sisters. The ensemble includes Noemi Avalos, Brooklyn Bao, Norman Campos, Joseph Darby, Robert De Loza, Tony Jimenez, Daniel Kim, Howard Leder, Angel Monzon, Koa Spiegel and Ahkei Togun.

The creative team includes scenic designer Stephanie Kerley Schwartz; lighting designer Andrew Schmedake; sound designer Jeff Gardner; projections designer Nicholas Santiago; Costume Designer Wendell C. Carmichael; wig and makeup designer Tony Valdés; and properties designer Stephen Taylor. Indira Tyler is dance choreographer, Ned Mochel is fight chorographer, and original music is composed by Dontae Winslow. Dr. Miranda Johnson-Haddad is the dramaturg; Jessica Williams is the assistant director; and Sami Hansen is the production stage manager.

One of Shakespeare’s most compelling and enduring works, Macbeth is loosely based on the story of Mac Bethad mac Findlaích, who reigned as king of Scotland from 1040-1057 A.D.

A Noise Within has been called “an oasis for those who love classic stories” by the Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, California. Under the leadership of Elliott and Rodriguez-Elliott, the award-winning resident company is committed to representing the entire community at its state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. ANW believes in working hard on its anti-racist practice across the whole organization. By interpreting its mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theater that better serves the entire community.

Performances of Macbeth take place February 15 through March 9 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no matinee on Saturday, Feb. 15; dark Thursday, March 6). Four preview performances take place on Sunday, Feb, 9 at 2 p.m.; and on Wednesday, Feb. 12; Thursday, Feb. 13; and Friday, Feb. 14, each at 7:30 p.m.

A one-hour INsiders Discussion Group will take place prior to the matinee on Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Post-performance conversations will take place every Friday (except the preview) and Sunday, Feb. 23.

Student matinees are scheduled on select weekdays at 10:30 a.m.; interested educators should email education@anoisewithin.org.

Tickets start at $51.50 (including fees). Student tickets start at $20. Tickets to the previews on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13 will be Pay What You Choose, with tickets starting at $10 (available online beginning at 12 p.m. the Monday prior to that performance). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

