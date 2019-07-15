American Idol's David Hernandez Joins Rockwell Line-Up

Fraser Entertainment Group's AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY will be back at LA's Rockwell Table and Stage with another new cast of performers. The celebration of the Broadway Songbook will take place on Sunday, July 21st at 8PM (doors open at 6:30).

Scheduled to join Music Director/Master of Ceremonies Brad Ellis (GLEE, Forbidden Broadway) and Cabaret Artist/Producer Dianne Fraser are

Eydie Alyson (Off-Broadway/1st National Tour - "Audrey" in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Broadway - "Chava" in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Lincoln Center, directed by Jerome Robbins; 1st National Tour - LES MISERABLES; Regional - Forbidden Broadway (Los Angeles company), "Miss Leighton" in ONCE IN A LIFETIME (LADCC Best Featured Actress Nomination, "Sister Amnesia" in NUNSENSE, "Janie" in ISN'T IT ROMANTIC?, "Mamie" in FIRST LADY SUITE),

Jennifer Foster (Off-Broadway - IF THERE IS I HAVEN'T FOUND IT YET at the Roundabout with Jake Gyllenhaal; Regional - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at the Wallis Annenberg, CARRIE THE KILLER MUSICAL (Los Angeles Theatre), HAIR and MAMMA MIA at The Hollywood Bowl, DISNEY'S FROZEN LIVE at the Hyperion; Film and Television - LOOKING (HBO), LOOKING, THE MOVIE, GLEE and A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! (FBC); Has performed her own arrangements at The Hollywood Bowl, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the International Ballroom),

David Hernandez (AMERICAN IDOL Top 12 Finalist, songwriter and recording artist, has appeared on THE ELLEN SHOW, THE TODAY SHOW, EXTRA, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, ACCESS HOLLYWOOD, TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, IDOL GIVES BACK and more; Toured with BALLROOM WITH A TWIST (spinoff of DANCING WITH THE STARS) and IDOLS AT CHRISTMAS; Film - lead role in SYNTHETIC TRUTH; Shared the stage with Jamie Foxx, John Legend and Maroon 5 at President Barack Obama's Inaugural Kick-Off Celebration Ball),

Blake McIver (Regional - "Edgar" in RAGTIME - US Premiere, Ovation Award Nomination, "Freddie" in CHESS, "Fabrizio" in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, "Radames" in AIDA, "Enoch Show, Jr." in CAROUSEL, "Link" in HAIRSPRAY; Film and Television - "Waldo" in THE LITTLE RASCALS, "Derek" on FULL HOUSE (ABC), THE Drew Carey SHOW (ABC), CLUELESS (ABC), HOME IMPROVEMENT (ABC), THE NANNY (CBS); Recording Artist on TARZAN, THE LITTLE MERMAID II, ANASTASIA, RECESS, HEY, ARNOLD!, solo album THE TIME MANIPULATOR and others,

Dana Meller (Broadway - "Eponine" in LES MISERABLES, 1st National Tour - "Estelle" in THE FULL MONTY; Regional - "Tzeitel" in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Paul Sorvino at the North Carolina Theatre, "Chantelle" in PEST CONTROL, "Katya" in The Thief at the El Portal Theatre, "Sadie" in DOOR TO AMERICA at the Zephyr Theatre, "Molly" in INSIDE OUT at the Grove Theatre; Concert Readings of Musical Theatre Guild's PROMISES, PROMISES and Musical Theatre West's LOUISIANA PURCHASE; Performances at The Kennedy Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Santa Rosa Theatre, Utah Musical Theatre, The Directors Club (NYC), The New York Theatre Workshop),

Kevin Symons (A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at the Garry Marshall Theatre, Regional and Off-Broadway performances at the Rubicon Theatre, Colony Theatre, Laguna Playhouse, LATC, York Theatre and others. Ovation Award-winner for Best Acting Ensemble of a play for THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA at the Falcon Theatre; Film and Television - (Academy Award-nominated film) VICE, ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS, MISS INDIA AMERICA, ECHO PARK BLUES, "Councilman Bill Dexhart" on PARKS AND RECREATION (NBC), TRANSPARENT (Amazon Prime), HENRY DANGER (Nickelodeon), BEST FRIENDS WHENEVER, JESSIE (Disney Channel), NCIS (CBS), CASTLE, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES (ABC), MAD MEN (AMC), TEEN WOLF (MTV), MY NAME IS EARL (NBC), WEEDS, UNITED STATES OF TARA (Showtime), iCARLY (Nickelodeon) and others, and

Ruth Williamson (Broadway - Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (Revival), THE MUSIC MAN (Revival - People's Choice of Broadway), LITTLE ME (with Martin Short), GUYS AND DOLLS (with Nathan Lane), SMILE (Marvin Hamlisch), THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940, ANNIE, THE GREEN HEART (Charles Busch) - Manhattan Theatre Club, Drama Desk Nomination, DUBARRY WAS A LADY - Encores!, THE GOOD TIMES ARE KILLING ME - Second Stage, A Leonard Bernstein REVUE - Rainbow and Stars, among other NY credits; National Tour - "Miss Hannigan" in ANNIE; Regional - SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS - Walt Disney Concert Hall, Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Pantages, GUYS AND DOLLS, THE MUSIC MAN, LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Bowl, "Dolly" in HELLO, DOLLY!, 3D Theatricals, MAME (title role), "Mrs. Meers" in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Sacramento Music Circus, "Madame Thénardier" in LES MISERABLES, "Vera" in MAME (opposite Carol Lawrence) - Musical Theatre West; Film/TV (partial listing) - EVAN ALMIGHTY, THE PRODUCERS, LEGALLY BLONDE II, RED, WHITE AND BLONDE, THE FAMILY MAN, "Mrs. Grubman" on NIP/TUCK, MODERN FAMILY, CASTLE, MONK, MEDIUM, THE O.C., ER, THE PRACTICE.

Follow this link for tickets and more information: https://www.showclix.com/event/an-evening-of-classic-broadway7HrIHm4 $15, $20, $25 plus two-item food/beverage minimum.

Rockwell Table and Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90027. Valet (behind the restaurant) and street parking available. Seating is fixed. Patrons will be assigned a seat but can adjust when purchasing online. It's an intimate venue with close seating quarters which tries to accommodate as many patrons as possible, so be prepared to make new friends. Please note that it may not be possible to change or combine parties once you've chosen your seats and purchased your tickets. While performances at Rockwell Table and Stage are not restricted to 21+, many shows include mature content, and patrons under the age of 21 are prohibited by law from sitting in certain areas of the venue. Subject to availability, tickets may also be available for purchase at the door.





