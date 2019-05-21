American Art Awards Announces The 25 Best Galleries & Museums For 2019

This is the 11th anniversary for the American Art Awards organization which selects the 25 Best Galleries and Museums (each May). Decisions are based upon years established, industry reputation, online buzz, location, size, socially relevant exhibits, motivational and educational programs, represented artists as well as artist, client and visitor references.

The American Art Awards (https://www.AmericanArtAwards.com) is headed by Thom Bierdz, known worldwide since 1986 as Phillip Chancellor III on The Young & The Restless. Bierdz is also the author of 9 books including his recent memoir, Young, Gay & Restless, and 5 volumes of his own paintings. Bierdz and actress Emily Brooke Hands co-host the 20 minute award segment revealing the 25 winning art institutions.

American Art Awards Best Galleries & Museums for 2019 are:

BEST IN ARIZONA - Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art

BEST IN ARKANSAS - Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

BEST IN CALIFORNIA - Exclusive Collections Gallery

BEST IN COLORADO - Mirada Fine Art

BEST IN HAWAII - Sunshine Arts

BEST IN ILLINOIS - Trickster Art Gallery

BEST IN INDIANA - Haan Mansion Museum Of Indiana Art

BEST IN IOWA - Moberg Gallery

BEST IN KANSAS - Eva Reynolds Fine Arts

BEST IN KENTUCKY - E&S Gallery

BEST IN LOUISIANA - Newcomb Art Museum

BEST IN MARYLAND - Annapolis Marine Art

BEST IN MINNESOTA - Modern Artifact

BEST IN MISSOURI - Hilliard Gallery

BEST IN NEVADA - The Metropolitan Gallery Of Las Vegas Art Museum

BEST IN NEW MEXICO - Pippin Contemporary

BEST IN NEW JERSEY - Evalyn Dunn Gallery

BEST IN OHIO - Lee Hayden Gallery

BEST IN OREGON - Bronze Coast Gallery

BEST IN SOUTH CAROLINA - Mary Martin Gallery Of Fine Art

BEST IN SOUTH DAKOTA - South Dakota Art Museum

BEST IN TEXAS - Ao5

BEST IN WASHINGTON DC - LIK Washington DC

BEST IN UTAH - Southam Gallery

BEST IN WEST VIRGINIA - West Virginia State Museum



