American Art Awards Announces The 25 Best Galleries & Museums For 2019
This is the 11th anniversary for the American Art Awards organization which selects the 25 Best Galleries and Museums (each May). Decisions are based upon years established, industry reputation, online buzz, location, size, socially relevant exhibits, motivational and educational programs, represented artists as well as artist, client and visitor references.
The American Art Awards (https://www.AmericanArtAwards.com) is headed by Thom Bierdz, known worldwide since 1986 as Phillip Chancellor III on The Young & The Restless. Bierdz is also the author of 9 books including his recent memoir, Young, Gay & Restless, and 5 volumes of his own paintings. Bierdz and actress Emily Brooke Hands co-host the 20 minute award segment revealing the 25 winning art institutions.
American Art Awards Best Galleries & Museums for 2019 are:
BEST IN ARIZONA - Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art
BEST IN ARKANSAS - Fort Smith Regional Art Museum
BEST IN CALIFORNIA - Exclusive Collections Gallery
BEST IN COLORADO - Mirada Fine Art
BEST IN HAWAII - Sunshine Arts
BEST IN ILLINOIS - Trickster Art Gallery
BEST IN INDIANA - Haan Mansion Museum Of Indiana Art
BEST IN IOWA - Moberg Gallery
BEST IN KANSAS - Eva Reynolds Fine Arts
BEST IN KENTUCKY - E&S Gallery
BEST IN LOUISIANA - Newcomb Art Museum
BEST IN MARYLAND - Annapolis Marine Art
BEST IN MINNESOTA - Modern Artifact
BEST IN MISSOURI - Hilliard Gallery
BEST IN NEVADA - The Metropolitan Gallery Of Las Vegas Art Museum
BEST IN NEW MEXICO - Pippin Contemporary
BEST IN NEW JERSEY - Evalyn Dunn Gallery
BEST IN OHIO - Lee Hayden Gallery
BEST IN OREGON - Bronze Coast Gallery
BEST IN SOUTH CAROLINA - Mary Martin Gallery Of Fine Art
BEST IN SOUTH DAKOTA - South Dakota Art Museum
BEST IN TEXAS - Ao5
BEST IN WASHINGTON DC - LIK Washington DC
BEST IN UTAH - Southam Gallery
BEST IN WEST VIRGINIA - West Virginia State Museum