American Art Awards Announces The 25 Best Galleries & Museums For 2019

This is the 11th anniversary for the American Art Awards organization which selects the 25 Best Galleries and Museums (each May). Decisions are based upon years established, industry reputation, online buzz, location, size, socially relevant exhibits, motivational and educational programs, represented artists as well as artist, client and visitor references.



The American Art Awards (https://www.AmericanArtAwards.com) is headed by Thom Bierdz, known worldwide since 1986 as Phillip Chancellor III on The Young & The Restless. Bierdz is also the author of 9 books including his recent memoir, Young, Gay & Restless, and 5 volumes of his own paintings. Bierdz and actress Emily Brooke Hands co-host the 20 minute award segment revealing the 25 winning art institutions.



American Art Awards Best Galleries & Museums for 2019 are:



BEST IN ARIZONA - Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art



BEST IN ARKANSAS - Fort Smith Regional Art Museum



BEST IN CALIFORNIA - Exclusive Collections Gallery



BEST IN COLORADO - Mirada Fine Art



BEST IN HAWAII - Sunshine Arts



BEST IN ILLINOIS - Trickster Art Gallery



BEST IN INDIANA - Haan Mansion Museum Of Indiana Art



BEST IN IOWA - Moberg Gallery



BEST IN KANSAS - Eva Reynolds Fine Arts



BEST IN KENTUCKY - E&S Gallery



BEST IN LOUISIANA - Newcomb Art Museum



BEST IN MARYLAND - Annapolis Marine Art



BEST IN MINNESOTA - Modern Artifact



BEST IN MISSOURI - Hilliard Gallery



BEST IN NEVADA - The Metropolitan Gallery Of Las Vegas Art Museum



BEST IN NEW MEXICO - Pippin Contemporary



BEST IN NEW JERSEY - Evalyn Dunn Gallery



BEST IN OHIO - Lee Hayden Gallery



BEST IN OREGON - Bronze Coast Gallery



BEST IN SOUTH CAROLINA - Mary Martin Gallery Of Fine Art



BEST IN SOUTH DAKOTA - South Dakota Art Museum



BEST IN TEXAS - Ao5



BEST IN WASHINGTON DC - LIK Washington DC



BEST IN UTAH - Southam Gallery



BEST IN WEST VIRGINIA - West Virginia State Museum







