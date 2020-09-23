Alternative Theatre Los Angeles and LA Stage Alliance Present TOGETHER LA: A VIRTUAL STAGE FESTIVAL
The event celebrates the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area.
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles in association with LA Stage Alliance presents "Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival" celebrating the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area. Each night starts at 7 p.m. PST, and each piece runs approximately 10 minutes. Free with Reservations: TogetherLAFestival.org.
"While the doors to our theaters may be shut, our artists continue to innovate and utilize new technology to serve Los Angeles and promote the importance of theatre. Join us as we celebrate works that are created specifically for a virtual format. Over the course of three weekends, thirty-four (34) of ATLA theatre companies will showcase 10-minute works, digitally produced and virtually shared. Each evening will be hosted by celebrity guests." - ATLA.
TOGETHER LA FESTIVAL will be free to the public to stream via Twitch.tv, opening October 1, 2020 and running through October 17, 2020. ATLA welcomes sponsors and donors. Donations will benefit Color of Change. Participating theatre companies include: 24th Street Theatre, Actors Co-op, Ammunition Theatre Company, Celebration Theatre, Chance Theater, Coin and Ghost, Company of Angels, Echo Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, IAMA Theatre Company, Impro Theatre, Independent Shakespeare Company, Interact Theatre Company, Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble, Macha Theatre, Open Fist Theatre Company, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Pacific Resident Theatre, Playwrights' Arena, Rogue Machine Theatre, Sacred Fools Theater Company, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Skylight Theatre Company, The 6th Act, The Fountain Theatre, The Group Rep Theatre, The Inkwell Theater, The New American Theatre, The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The Road Theatre Company, The Victory Theatre Center, Theatre of NOTE, Theatre West and Whitefire Theatre.
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles is a community of 64 professional intimate theaters based in the greater Los Angeles area. Like Los Angeles, the theatre community has always been at the forefront of innovation. ATLA came together five months ago to discuss how to move through the current COVID crisis and come out stronger. ATLA is committed to uplifting unrepresented voices, raising the bar and pushing the boundaries of professional theatre. At weekly virtual roundtables, ATLA continues to remind us that theatre is a collaborative art form, stronger together as one community.
LA Stage Alliance ("LASA") works with the theatre community to expand awareness, appreciation, and support of performance arts. As a new form of theater emerges, LASA will continue to support artists and engage audiences through a series of programs, events, and advocacy efforts. All our initiatives aim to serve and strengthen the sector - both at an individual and public level. LASA will continue to provide resources that facilitate audience engagement, collaborative marketing, community building, and professional development. LASA has modified its event hub, www.onstage.la, to now promote virtual events and share all that Los Angeles is creating.
After Hours Theatre Company and Schmedake Lighting Design are leading the recording process for each piece, and producing the live broadcasts.
Hosts include Ian Alexander, Parvesh Cheena, Drew Droege, Amy Hill, Del Shores, and more.
All shows will take place at twitch.tv
October 1st
Ammunition Theatre Company
The Token by Bernardo Cubria
The Fountain Theatre
Talking Peace by France-Luce Benson
Lower Depth Theatre
whas a rat to do by Nambi E. Kelly
Company of Angels
Class of 2020 by Lisa Loomer
Echo Theatre Company
abrazame pendeja by Bernardo Cubria
IAMA Theatre Company
You Didn't Die by John Lavelle
October 2nd
Rogue Machine Theatre
African Hyphen American by Dionna Daniel
Impro Theatre
Chekhov UnScripted
Whitefire Theatre
Judgment Day by Juliette Jeffers
October 3rd
EST/LA
Camp by Makeda Declet
Open Fist Theatre Company
The Viduy by Wendy Graf
The Road Theatre Company
Terrorist is Spelled K-A-R-E-N by Aja Houston
October 8th
Theatre West
First Impressions, Second Chances by Ashley Taylor
Ophelia's Jump
Cuddle by Melissa Osborne
Group Repertory Theatre
Missileer by Doug Haverty
Interact Theatre Company
Just Another Birthday in Bedlam by Catherine Butterfield
October 9th
Playwrights' Arena
A Fork in the Middle by Annette Lee
Chance Theater
Edge by Emily Brauer Rogers
Independent Shakespeare Co.
Coriola by Carene Mekertichyan
The 6th Act
ON by Spencer Green
MACHA Theatre
Love in the Time of COVID by Odalys Nanin
October 10th
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble
Come/Go/Come by Ron Sossi
24th Street Theatre
Las Instrucciones by Bryan Davidson
Skylight Theatre Company
Me and Her Against the World by Roger Q. Mason
Sierra Madre Playhouse
The Final Tour by Doug Cooney
October 16th
Sacred Fools Theatre Company
Fakespeare by Jaime L. Robledo
The Inkwell Theater
Prefers Bright Indirect Light by Veronic Tijoe
Theatre of NOTE
The Theatre Zone by Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz and Faith Imafidon
Pacific Resident Theatre
TBA
October 17th
Victory Theatre Center
You, Me and Margaret Atwood by Judith Leorea
Coin & Ghost Co.
Julie Alone adapted by Marguerite French
Actors Co-op Theatre Company
When We Can't Meet by Garrett Botts, Crystal Jackson, Linda Kerns, Greg Martin, and Nan McNamara
The New American Theatre
The Jack Twidwell Story by Jerry Lambert
Celebration Theatre
Blackberry Wine by Ann James