Alternative Theatre Los Angeles and LA Stage Alliance Present TOGETHER LA: A VIRTUAL STAGE FESTIVAL

Alternative Theatre Los Angeles in association with LA Stage Alliance presents "Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival" celebrating the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area. Each night starts at 7 p.m. PST, and each piece runs approximately 10 minutes. Free with Reservations: TogetherLAFestival.org.

"While the doors to our theaters may be shut, our artists continue to innovate and utilize new technology to serve Los Angeles and promote the importance of theatre. Join us as we celebrate works that are created specifically for a virtual format. Over the course of three weekends, thirty-four (34) of ATLA theatre companies will showcase 10-minute works, digitally produced and virtually shared. Each evening will be hosted by celebrity guests." - ATLA.

TOGETHER LA FESTIVAL will be free to the public to stream via Twitch.tv, opening October 1, 2020 and running through October 17, 2020. ATLA welcomes sponsors and donors. Donations will benefit Color of Change. Participating theatre companies include: 24th Street Theatre, Actors Co-op, Ammunition Theatre Company, Celebration Theatre, Chance Theater, Coin and Ghost, Company of Angels, Echo Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, IAMA Theatre Company, Impro Theatre, Independent Shakespeare Company, Interact Theatre Company, Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble, Macha Theatre, Open Fist Theatre Company, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Pacific Resident Theatre, Playwrights' Arena, Rogue Machine Theatre, Sacred Fools Theater Company, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Skylight Theatre Company, The 6th Act, The Fountain Theatre, The Group Rep Theatre, The Inkwell Theater, The New American Theatre, The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The Road Theatre Company, The Victory Theatre Center, Theatre of NOTE, Theatre West and Whitefire Theatre.

Alternative Theatre Los Angeles is a community of 64 professional intimate theaters based in the greater Los Angeles area. Like Los Angeles, the theatre community has always been at the forefront of innovation. ATLA came together five months ago to discuss how to move through the current COVID crisis and come out stronger. ATLA is committed to uplifting unrepresented voices, raising the bar and pushing the boundaries of professional theatre. At weekly virtual roundtables, ATLA continues to remind us that theatre is a collaborative art form, stronger together as one community.

LA Stage Alliance ("LASA") works with the theatre community to expand awareness, appreciation, and support of performance arts. As a new form of theater emerges, LASA will continue to support artists and engage audiences through a series of programs, events, and advocacy efforts. All our initiatives aim to serve and strengthen the sector - both at an individual and public level. LASA will continue to provide resources that facilitate audience engagement, collaborative marketing, community building, and professional development. LASA has modified its event hub, www.onstage.la, to now promote virtual events and share all that Los Angeles is creating.

After Hours Theatre Company and Schmedake Lighting Design are leading the recording process for each piece, and producing the live broadcasts.

Hosts include Ian Alexander, Parvesh Cheena, Drew Droege, Amy Hill, Del Shores, and more.

All shows will take place at twitch.tv

October 1st

Ammunition Theatre Company

The Token by Bernardo Cubria

The Fountain Theatre

Talking Peace by France-Luce Benson

Lower Depth Theatre

whas a rat to do by Nambi E. Kelly

Company of Angels

Class of 2020 by Lisa Loomer

Echo Theatre Company

abrazame pendeja by Bernardo Cubria

IAMA Theatre Company

You Didn't Die by John Lavelle

October 2nd

Rogue Machine Theatre

African Hyphen American by Dionna Daniel

Impro Theatre

Chekhov UnScripted

Whitefire Theatre

Judgment Day by Juliette Jeffers

October 3rd

EST/LA

Camp by Makeda Declet

Open Fist Theatre Company

The Viduy by Wendy Graf

The Road Theatre Company

Terrorist is Spelled K-A-R-E-N by Aja Houston

October 8th

Theatre West

First Impressions, Second Chances by Ashley Taylor​

Ophelia's Jump

Cuddle by Melissa Osborne

Group Repertory Theatre

Missileer by Doug Haverty​

Interact Theatre Company

Just Another Birthday in Bedlam by Catherine Butterfield

October 9th

Playwrights' Arena

A Fork in the Middle by Annette Lee

Chance Theater

Edge by Emily Brauer Rogers

Independent Shakespeare Co.

Coriola by Carene Mekertichyan

The 6th Act

ON by Spencer Green

MACHA Theatre

Love in the Time of COVID by Odalys Nanin

October 10th

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Come/Go/Come by Ron Sossi

24th Street Theatre

Las Instrucciones by Bryan Davidson

Skylight Theatre Company

Me and Her Against the World by Roger Q. Mason​

Sierra Madre Playhouse

The Final Tour by Doug Cooney ​

October 16th

Sacred Fools Theatre Company

Fakespeare by Jaime L. Robledo

The Inkwell Theater

Prefers Bright Indirect Light by Veronic Tijoe

Theatre of NOTE

The Theatre Zone by Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz and Faith Imafidon

Pacific Resident Theatre

TBA

October 17th

Victory Theatre Center

You, Me and Margaret Atwood by Judith Leorea​

Coin & Ghost Co.

Julie Alone adapted by Marguerite French

Actors Co-op Theatre Company

When We Can't Meet by Garrett Botts, Crystal Jackson, Linda Kerns, Greg Martin, and Nan McNamara

The New American Theatre

The Jack Twidwell Story by Jerry Lambert​

Celebration Theatre

Blackberry Wine by Ann James

