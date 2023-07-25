Alliance Of Los Angeles Playwrights New Works Lab Announces New Leadership

Gavin has been intimate with the U.S. theatre scene for over 35 years.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

President Mona Deutch Miller, announces Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights (ALAP) has new new leader for their New Works Lab, Gavin I. Glynn. Gavin has been intimate with the U.S. theatre scene for over 35 years.

He last starred in the title role of THE GIVER at the Westchester Playhouse in Los Angeles. Prior he was employed by Walt Disney International (WDI) where he produced the adaption of DisneyAnimated features in live stage productions in Tokyo Japan and Burbank, CA. He was a tv/film executive at 20th Century Fox Studios and the FOX Broadcasting Company were he hired writers and developed stories for both film & television. Gavin also was the Artistic Director of the Actor's Studio on the Fox lot in Beverly Hills, CA for over 11 years. He moved up from San Diego where he served under Des McAnuff at the esteemed La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, CA. He garnered his MFA in directing and producing theater at USIU/San Diego after he completed his BA in Psychology/Theater at University of Illinois, Chicago with the Circle Theater.

The New Works Lab is the play development program of The Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights (ALAP), a support and service organization for Southern California playwrights. A call for the submission of appropriate, un-produced works by ALAP members will go out when ALAP and a theater partner join together to produce a reading of the new work.

Do not send works to ALAP until such a call for submission goes out.

The Lab is intended to help playwrights by providing initial readings of new plays which have reached that stage of development where hearing them out loud, with professional actors reading the roles, is the most logical, helpful next step. A moderated post-reading discussion helps the playwright focus on what works, what doesn't, and where the play needs to go from that point.

Since the New Works Lab is for the playwright's benefit, many Labs are not open to the public; in those cases, only theatre professionals from the participating theatre and selected guests of the playwright (as well as a small number of ALAP members) may attend.

However, if the theatre and playwright agree, certain readings may be open to the public. Likewise, at the playwright's request, certain readings may be closed to all outsiders. During the pandemic, between 2020 and the present, Infinite Jest Theatre and The Victory Theatre both agreed to do Zoom readings of new works.

ALAP partners with local theatres to present the readings, and by so doing also helps foster relationships between Los Angeles-area playwrights and its theatres. These relationships have led to further professional collaborations. If you have a relationship with a local theater that may be interested in hosting a New Works Lab, please let ALAP know for the Fall Readings. info@laplaywrights.org



