All Los Angeles Philharmonic Concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall Canceled Until March 31

The California Department of Public Health issued a mandate that all public gatherings, including concerts and presentations at Walt Disney Concert Hall, should be canceled through March 31, 2020 to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following events are canceled:

March 12 - Terence Blanchard Songversation (at California African American Museum)

March 12-13 - Symphonies for Schools

March 13 - Luis Valdez's Actos (at A Noise Within)

March 14 - The Movie Music of Spike Lee & Terence Blanchard

March 15 - Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ogresse

March 18 - Dr. Angela Davis: Power to the Imagination

March 20 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Haydn Concerto

March 21 - Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel - Iced Bodies

March 21 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Schumann Concerto

March 22 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Adolphe Concerto

March 22 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Colburn Celebrity Recital

March 24 - Ted Hearne's Place

March 25 - Pasadena Showcase House Youth Concert

March 27-29 - Requiems: Fauré & Duruflé

March 31 - Schubert & Adès

Anyone who has already purchased tickets to these concerts can:

• Exchange your tickets for any future 2019/20 season performance or LA Phil-presented

concert in the Hollywood Bowl 2020 season. All exchange fees will be waived.

• Exchange your tickets for a credit applied towards your account.

• Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

• Receive a refunda??for the value of your ticket.

For assistance, please contact us by email at information@laphil.org, or by phone at 323 850 2000, or in person at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office at 111 South Grand Avenue between 12pm to 6pm Tuesday through Sunday.

The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford (John Anson Ford Amphitheatre) are currently closed as part of their offseason. For updates on LA Phil-presented concerts at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, or The Ford, visit laphil.com.

For more information on the novel coronavirus and the latest details on the CDC's recommendations, please visit the CDC website.

We consider the health and well-being of our patrons the highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor updates and recommended guidance from our public health experts, and we look forward to inviting you to enjoy great music with us soon.





