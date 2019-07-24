Theater 68 is pleased to announce five additional performances of the smash hit, "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" - The award-winning show starring Ronnie Marmo, directed by Joe Mantegna and also features NYC based burlesque dancer, Pearls Daily, will return for five additional performances: August 8, 9, 27, 28, and 29, 2019, at Theatre 68, where it began. Tickets: www.lennybruceonstage.com

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M Lenny Bruce ran for nine months Off Broadway and for an unprecedented 110 performances in Los Angeles, receiving enormous critical acclaim and dozens upon dozens of rave reviews. An LA Times's Critic's Choice, and winner of the One Man Solo-Performance of the Year from Digital Journal (2018) this look at the life and battles of the most groundbreaking and impactful comedian of all time, Lenny Bruce, not only draws from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech but also includes many of Bruce's original comedic bits and insights from his own writings, masterfully woven together by the show's creator and star, Ronnie Marmo and expertly directed by Tony Award winning stage actor, film and television star, Joe Mantegna. Now with a burlesque feature by Pearls Daily, the Los Angeles born blockbuster comes home for two special encore performances.

AUGUST ENCORE PERFORMANCES:

Thursday, August 8th @ 8pm

Friday, August 9th @ 8pm

Show Times for these performances to be announced at a later date:

Tuesday, August 27th

Wednesday, August 28th

Thursday, August 29th



Tickets - $40 www.lennybruceonstage.com

THEATRE 68 - Located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA. 91601

Please note: the show runs approximately 90 minutes, explores mature themes and includes strong language and nudity.

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th Century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and, of course, comedy. Bruce's tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests, fighting all the way to the Supreme Court.

A portion of this show's proceeds will go to the Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charity, which provides funds for those who have no insurance or enough money to get treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. For more information visit www.lennybruce.org. All contributions are tax deductible.





