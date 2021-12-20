Ada Vox And Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon Will Appear In Concert In March At Catalina Jazz Club

American Idol Season 16 finalist and Paramount+ Queen of the Universe star Ada Vox will be joined by American Idol Season 17 finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon for a one night only event at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.



Adam Sanders, better known as his drag persona Ada Vox, was a semi-finalist and Top 8 contestant on Season 16 of American Idol. Her appearance was a first for the show and Vox made history as the first Drag Queen ever to get all the way to the American Idol Top 8. She is an accomplished vocalist and songwriter who has found success and pushed boundaries. Her remarkable performances weren't the only factors in her legacy on Idol - her voice for LGBTQ+ representation in media reverberates to this day. Joining the ranks of queer Idol contestants before her, Vox's uniquely glittery, dynamic presence sparked conversations about American households' readiness to see a drag performer on a mainstream television program. With a powerful voice influenced by the likes of Selena Quintanilla, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin, she has continued stunning crowds with her live performances, on tour, and as a frequent Pride Festival headliner. She cultivates a resounding sense of self-love, acceptance, and community in everything she does, lending her voice to numerous fundraisers and charity events including the Human Rights Campaign, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and as a guest performer for LipSync Idol, benefiting the WINGS Foundation.



Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon has been a show-stopping performer since his early days of playing shows in Lynchburg, VA. He was a Top Six contestant on Season 17 of American Idol. His smooth and passionate vocals paired with his mature writing sensibility caught the attention of stars like Elton John, Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, and pop star Katy Perry. His debut LP, Namesake, is a personal and curated account of his journey over the last few years of his life. It explores themes like the uncomfortable reality of coming out to family, experiencing unrequited love, and existential questions about acceptance and friendship. With dreamy arrangements and a nostalgic folk sound, Harmon delivers poignant and emotive sets of vocal performances that tell a story of self-acceptance and strength.



Admission prices range from $25-$50 with VIP seating available at $60. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Purchase before February 14, 2022 and receive $5 off with code 'Earlybird' (some restrictions apply). Doors open at 7pm on March 3 for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and show time is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.