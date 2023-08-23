Actress Cody Renee Cameron to Ride Route 66 for Charity, Filming Iconic Stops Along the Way

Follow Her Journey and Donate $22.92 (a Penny per Mile) to Support the Cause.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Actress Cody Renee Cameron to Ride Route 66 for Charity, Filming Iconic Stops Along the Way

Actress and stunt performer Cody Renee Cameron (Mayans M.C., El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie) will be riding Route 66 with her dog Chopper from Santa Monica to Chicago on a 10-day trip, 2292 miles, with lots of iconic stops along the route, filming it and raising money for her favorite dog rescue charity Wagmor Pets along the way. She's showcasing the trip to her half a million fans on social media.

To start raising money for the charity, there is a kickoff ride on Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 am at Bike Shed in Los Angeles, CA, and ends at Bartel's Harley Davidson in Marina Del Rey, with a parking lot party with puppies, vendors, food, drinks, raffles, & motorcycle photo shoots, from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm. Everyone is welcome, whether on 2 wheels, 3 wheels, or 4 paws.

Here is the route with cities she'll be stopping in:

Santa Monica, CA

Needles, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ

Grants, NM

Tucumcari, NM

Shamrock, TX

Tulsa, OK

Springfield, MO

St Louis, MO

Champaign, IL (her college town)

Chicago, IL

The Route 66 Ride episodes will be posted on Cody's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@heyitscodee2

The channel showcases travel motorcycle videos and events. Each day, there will be an episode about her motorcycle riding adventures. She'll ask viewers and supporters to donate $22.92 (a penny per mile) for her favorite dog rescue since the ride is 2292 miles, and her dog Chopper will be traveling with her. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ChopperCharity

Save the Puppies, a charity motorcycle ride video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VSmrFumNqU

Cody Renee Cameron says, "My goal is to bring the motorcycle community together to raise money for dogs while highlighting some of the iconic stops along Route 66 all while sharing my story about how dogs and motorcycles saved my life."





