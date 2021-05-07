Acclaimed Show FERTILE Earns Best Of Fest Encore

Since Heather Dowling debuted her show Fertile in 2019, it has earned several awards, played to sold-out houses and participated in various festivals, including this year's virtual SoloFest, the largest solo theatre performance collection on the West Coast. Even a pandemic couldn't slow down the show's momentum, as it just earned a Best of Fest Encore from the producers of SoloFest, giving audiences around the world a chance to see the show in a special livestream performance on May 20 from the Whitefire Theatre.

"The positive response to this show has been wonderful and honestly, overwhelming," Dowling said. "I believe that's because the show tackles a topic that so many people have had to confront and that's it's refreshing for them to hear some honest talk about it...and some different points of view! That's why, on top of my own experiences, I interviewed so many people, women and men, about fertility and parenthood as I was writing the show. I wanted to capture how complicated, frustrating and even funny that it can be sometimes.

In Fertile, we meet "Jenny," a woman with a plan...a plan to get pregnant. Everyone keeps telling her that time is running out; she just turned 35, after all. So, when those urine tests keep coming back negative, Jenny decides to take action and fix the problem. That's when she runs into real problems and real questions about fertility and motherhood. As Jenny faces the world of "mom options" - egg freezing, in-vitro, adoption, and more - the conversation about the expectation of procreation really begins. In a sea of outside opinions from her friends, her doctors, a beloved neighbor, and even God, Jenny must ultimately look within to discover what motherhood means to her, what it means to be fertile.

The show has earned numerous nominations and awards at Hollywood Fringe, Binge Fringe Festival, L.A. Women's Theatre Festival and more. The May 20 show is part of a special Best Of event to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of SoloFest, with both new and veteran performers and shows getting another opportunity to play virtually to a larger audience.

"(Producer) Bryan Rasmussen and the Whitefire crew have done an amazing job of putting together the technology and the talent to keep theatre alive, virtually, during this incredibly difficult time for live venues," Dowling said. "I'm so excited to be a part of this."

The Encore continues a busy year for Dowling, who recently became an instructor for Soaring Solo Studios, working alongside her director and mentor, acclaimed solo performer coach Jessica Lynn Johnson. Dowling is also currently pitching her co-produced comedy series Down the Middle, featuring Tom Bergeron, James Lesure, Devin Kelly and Daniel Montgomery.

And this might not be the last time audiences get a chance to see Fertile, as Dowling eyes other opportunities down (and on) the road, as live theatre once again becomes a possibility. But for now, she's thrilled to once again share her story on this all too relevant topic.

Learn more at www.FertileConversation.com.