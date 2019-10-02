Acclaimed Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel Announced At The Center For The Arts

Two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel, one of Australia's most respected guitarists, once again brings his passionate and infectious live show to Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. This show marks Emmanuel's eight performance at Pepperdine.

Tickets, starting at $25 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Emmanuel is available at tommyemmanuel.com.

Emmanuel's shows are part of his tour supporting his new collaborative instrumental album recorded with John Knowles, CGP, Heart Songs, which released on January 11 via CGP Sounds and distributed by Thirty Tigers. The 14-track album features Emmanuel and Knowles covering love songs recorded by a variety of artists such as The Bee Gees, Leonard Bernstein, Billy Joel, and more.

A world-renowned guitarist, songwriter and singer, Emmanuel is known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances, and use of percussive effects on the guitar. With a musical repertoire that spans pop, jazz, blues, gospel, classical, flamenco, and aboriginal styles, his warm and soulful sound has won him hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide.

His unusual talent and life are common lore in Australia: born into a musical family, Emmanuel first started playing guitar at the age of four, and joined his family's touring band just two years later. Following high school, he became one of Australia's most in-demand rock musicians, playing guitar in a succession of bands, including one of Australia's best-known acts, Dragon. He supplemented that with a side job as a studio musician, playing on recordings for Air Supply and Men at Work, as well as thousands of commercial jingles and tunes. In the 1980s he embarked on a successful solo career, and has released over 30 studio albums, and continues to intersect with some of the finest musicians throughout the world.

Emmanuel is one of only five musicians to hold the distinguished "Certified Guitar Player" (CGP) title from late music legend Chet Atkins. He has also received multiple awards by Guitar Player Magazine, and was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, an honor bestowed by the Queen in his homeland. He received two ARIA Awards from the Australian Recording Industry Association (the Aussie equivalent of the Recording Academy), performed during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Sydney, and has collaborated with Eric Clapton, Doc Watson, and John Denver.

Morning Nichols is a vivacious song stylist whose sound is pure and compelling. She has performed extensively at a variety of concerts, clubs, and festivals. Nichols has performed with Mark Murphy, Chet Atkins, Martin Taylor, Les Brown Big Band, and others. She was featured for seven years with the acclaimed Full Faith & Credit Big Band and has taught vocal clinics in Europe and the US, including Grammy in the Schools in San Francisco.

Jim Nichols' impressive credentials include appearances on television, radio, concert halls, and clubs including Carnegie Hall and The Tonight Show. He has played and/or recorded with Kenny Rankin, Chet Atkins, Hubert Laws, Buddy Montgomery, Van Morrison, Toots Thielemans, Tom Waits, and others. He has taught clinics in the US and in Europe, including Stanford and Jamie Aebersold Jazz Workshops. Chet Atkins said in his autobiography Me and My Guitars: "And I know, as the torch is passed, our beloved instrument is in good hands with players like Jerry Reed, Tommy Emmanuel, Richard Smith,Jim Nichols, and Doyle Dykes."

"Pepperdine has been honored to present Tommy Emmanuel regularly since 2006. His performances are always one of the highlights of our season. He is a truly brilliant guitarist with a joyful and dynamic stage presence. This is a show you don't want to miss!" said Managing Director Rebecca Carson.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





