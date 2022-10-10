Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ASEXUALITY! The Solo Musical Returns October 21 After Award-Winning Run

The show will take place at the Hudson Theater where it is an official selection at the Soaring Solo Stars Series.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

ASEXUALITY! The Solo Musical Returns October 21 After Award-Winning Run

After winning the top award at the Hollywood Fringe festival this summer, Asexuality! The Solo Musical returns to Los Angeles for one more performance on October 21. The show will take place at the Hudson Theater where it is an official selection at the Soaring Solo Stars Series. Tickets are available now!

Written and performed by celebrated transgender artist Rebecca McGlynn, Asexuality! The Solo Musical is an autobiographical musical comedy about Rebecca's pre-transition life. The story follows Robert, an asexual man navigating a hypersexual world. Through music and comedy, he explores sex, romance, gender roles, toxic masculinity and heartbreak...and, eventually, *her* true gender identity. View the trailer here.

"The show explores how toxic masculinity hurts those of us assigned male at birth," McGlynn said. "It also touches on romanticized love, depression, consent, healing, and the importance of representation of queer people in popular culture."

Asexuality! is McGlynn's second musical to win Hollywood Fringe's Top of The Fringe and Fringe First award for World Premiere. The show was especially lauded for its honesty, musical score and integration of multimedia which brings in a chorus of internal voices for the main character, Robert, to interact with.

"The sound design, video, and physical performance combined display the incredible amount of effort and thought put into the writing and preparation. As a solo show, Rebecca's personal story is as unique as the concept of individual sexuality she is demonstrating to us all, and in doing so, teaches us about ourselves as well," said reviewer Ron Gabaldon.

"Rebecca lays all of her demons bare for all to see, with a snappy score and some of the most honest moments I have ever seen on stage," said reviewer Jim Blanchette.

Asexuality! is directed by Heather Dowling (Unemployed Finally, Fertile) and produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Soraya To Present Luis Enrique + C4 Trío With Special Guest Nella October 22The Soraya To Present Luis Enrique + C4 Trío With Special Guest Nella October 22
October 10, 2022

The Soraya brings together the sounds of Nicaragua and  Venezuela for a special one-night only pairing of the Grammy Award-winning artists Luis  Enrique + C4 Trío with special guest Nella. Acclaimed for taking the Venezuelan four-string  cuatro international, “El Príncipe de la Salsa,” Luis Enrique will be joined by C4 Trío to headline  the evening.
OPERA IN THE PARK is Coming to Plummer Park in West HollywoodOPERA IN THE PARK is Coming to Plummer Park in West Hollywood
October 10, 2022

Global Musical Bridges and the City of West Hollywood will present their first annual classical outdoor concert, Opera in the Park, showcasing internationally acclaimed classical singers from across Europe and North America on October 23 at 3pm. 
Las Cafeteras to Join Singer/Songwriter Lupita Infante for Día de los Muertos Themed Concert HASTA LA MUERTELas Cafeteras to Join Singer/Songwriter Lupita Infante for Día de los Muertos Themed Concert HASTA LA MUERTE
October 10, 2022

The popular L.A. band, Las Cafeteras will join singer/songwriter Lupita Infante on October 28 at 7:30 pm for a colorful Día de los Muertos themed concert, HASTA LA MUERTE, at Chandler Center for the Arts.
LA ART SHOW to Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February 2023 With Global LineupLA ART SHOW to Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February 2023 With Global Lineup
October 10, 2022

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15-19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season. The 28th edition will include a wide variety of exhibitions from Europe, Japan, North America, Latin America and South Korea, plus events and performances.
The National Labor Relations Board Sets Election Date for Strippers Seeking to Unionize with Actors' Equity AssociationThe National Labor Relations Board Sets Election Date for Strippers Seeking to Unionize with Actors' Equity Association
October 10, 2022

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks