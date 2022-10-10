ASEXUALITY! The Solo Musical Returns October 21 After Award-Winning Run

After winning the top award at the Hollywood Fringe festival this summer, Asexuality! The Solo Musical returns to Los Angeles for one more performance on October 21. The show will take place at the Hudson Theater where it is an official selection at the Soaring Solo Stars Series. Tickets are available now!

Written and performed by celebrated transgender artist Rebecca McGlynn, Asexuality! The Solo Musical is an autobiographical musical comedy about Rebecca's pre-transition life. The story follows Robert, an asexual man navigating a hypersexual world. Through music and comedy, he explores sex, romance, gender roles, toxic masculinity and heartbreak...and, eventually, *her* true gender identity. View the trailer here.

"The show explores how toxic masculinity hurts those of us assigned male at birth," McGlynn said. "It also touches on romanticized love, depression, consent, healing, and the importance of representation of queer people in popular culture."

Asexuality! is McGlynn's second musical to win Hollywood Fringe's Top of The Fringe and Fringe First award for World Premiere. The show was especially lauded for its honesty, musical score and integration of multimedia which brings in a chorus of internal voices for the main character, Robert, to interact with.

"The sound design, video, and physical performance combined display the incredible amount of effort and thought put into the writing and preparation. As a solo show, Rebecca's personal story is as unique as the concept of individual sexuality she is demonstrating to us all, and in doing so, teaches us about ourselves as well," said reviewer Ron Gabaldon.

"Rebecca lays all of her demons bare for all to see, with a snappy score and some of the most honest moments I have ever seen on stage," said reviewer Jim Blanchette.

Asexuality! is directed by Heather Dowling (Unemployed Finally, Fertile) and produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson.