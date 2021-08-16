AS GOOD AS GOLD Will Be Performed at Theatre 40 Next Month

As Good As Gold will have its world premiere at Theatre 40 next month.

The production is written by Marilyn Anderson, directed by Roger K. Weiss, and produced by David Hunt Stafford.

Performances will run September 16- October 17, 2021. Thurs.- Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 2:00. The performance on Friday, September 17 will begin at 7:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $36.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-0535.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatre40.org

Covid safety protocols in effect on the day of performance will be observed.

Three female screenwriters, frustrated with the sexism and glass ceilings they encounter in Hollywood, decide to collaborate on a commercially surefire macho action epic screenplay with a studly hero. Now, they have a script. But, they're women. How will they get a studio to buy it? They hire a young fellow to be their front. He will purport to be the author of their screenplay. Sure enough, their front/impostor becomes the toast of Hollywood, commanding millions of dollars in asking price for future scripts.

Where does all this leave the original three women screenwriters?

Playwright Marilyn Anderson has put Hollywood show business in her crosshairs as she takes aim from a distinctly female point of view. There's laughs aplenty in her incisive look. She has written for film (How to Beat a Bully) and television (Making Mr. Right, Sherman Oaks, Friday the 13th: the Series, Carol and Company, more). She is the author of popular books (How to Live Like a Millionaire When You're a Million Short; Never Kiss a Frog: A Girl's Guide to Creatures from the Dating Swamp). She received the Luminas Award from Women in Film.

Roger K. Weiss directs. Previously at Theatre 40, he was assistant director for Rod Serling's Tales from the Zone and Fifteen Men in a Smoke-Filled Room. His other directing credits include Merry Maids, The Art of Dining, Republic County, He's Coming!, You Can Be Too Nice, Tofurkey Day, and too many more to list here. He is also an actor, writer and designer.

The cast of As Good As Gold includes Marie Broderick and Landon Beatty (both recently seen in Theatre 40's production of Taming the Lion), Wendy Hammers, David Westbay, Nicola Victoria Buck, Chance Denman and Michael P. McDonald.

Scenic design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michèle Young. Lighting design: Brandon Baruch. Stage manager/ Sound design: Nick Foran.