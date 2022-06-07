ARE YOU LOVIN IT? Comes to Hollywood Fringe

Are you lovin' it? a wacky romp that is distinctly Japanese. A hit at fringe fests around the world. Take a Japanese TV game show, mix in anime, Trump, Krazy Kitty and Japanese "Businessman".

WHO: Written by Theatre Group GUMBO. Directed by Kayo Tamura. Presented by Theatre Group GUMBO. Starring: Kayo Tamura, Nono Miyasaka and Ryo Nishihara.

WHERE: McCadden Theatre - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performances run Sat June 18th 12:30pm and Sun June 19th 9:00pm.

Running time: 60 minutes

PRICE: $15

TICKET LINK: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7606

RATING: 13 & Up

A huge hit at fringe fests across the US and Canada. Japanese GUMBO invites you to a surreal romp with dancing Japanese businessmen, Trump, Krazy Kitty and delicious WacDonalds for all. You won't be able to stop laughing!

Winner of "Media Pick" at Edmonton Fringe, "Black Venue Blue Star's Pick" at Orlando Fringe, "Outstanding Comedy" at San Diego Fringe, "Best in Fest" at Tampa Fringe, "Best Ensemble" at FRIGID NY.