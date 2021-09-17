APU Theater Presents CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Azusa Pacific University Theater department opens the season with Cyrano de Bergerac.

Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand opens the season in a story of love and words found in romantic letters. The show is set in the charming amphitheater on East Campus.

The production is directed by adjunct, Kevin Slay. Slay, who directed many productions at APU, including Romeo & Juliet, has extensive experience as a freelance director and as adjunct faculty at several colleges and universities in Southern California, including Azusa Pacific University, California State University - Fullerton, Citrus College, and Vanguard University. He won a National Award for directing from the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, and holds an MFA in Theatre Arts with an emphasis on Directing from California State University - Fullerton. Professor Christopher Keene will design the sets, Gavan Wyrick will design the lighting, Andrew Nagy will design the sound and Wendell Carmichael will design the costumes.

Theater Arts Dept. Chair, Jill Lincoln, explained "The lights went dark for APU at the beginning of the pandemic. Audiences and artists across the nation did not engage in the timeless ritual of live storytelling for over a year. May we allow ourselves to come together as a community through this season's stories and be grateful for the opportunity to share sacred space together once again."

The 2021-22 Season includes Noel Cowards Waiting in the Wings in November, Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of Chekov's The Three Sisters, A One Act Festival and the blockbuster musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast. AN original short film called Super Hero Complex will also be included in the season.

The plays and musicals are produced through a program of rigorous training. The Department of Theater Arts prepares outstanding, innovative, and influential artists in an ever-growing and multi-faceted performing arts profession.

CYRANO DE BERGERAC will be presented on the East Campus of Azusa Pacific University in the Wynn Amphitheater, October 14-17 at 7:30pm. Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and low lawn chairs to participate in the event. Tickets are $19 and $16 for Seniors, Students and Alumni. To purchase season or single tickets, visit apu.edu/theater or call 626/815-5494.