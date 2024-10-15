AN ODD MOURNING Comes to Theatre 40 Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Odd Mourning staged reading of a new play comes to Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

Written by Jason Wright Downs. Directed by Aliah Whitmore.

Judith Child was a complicated woman who came from a wealthy British family and married the brilliant, charismatic Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Benjamin Child. They have a son, Dorian, who never quite grew into the man that Benjamin hoped. Upon her death Benjamin and Dorian are left rudderless. Without Judith's strong and guiding presence they cut themselves off from the world and fall into an unusual way of keeping her spirit alive, thus delaying their grief. When Benjamin injures himself during a fall, the two men are forced to allow an East Indian medical professional to tend the wound, disrupting the routine, challenging their mental and physical capacities, and breaking the spell the house is under.

The cast includes Anthony Foux, David Hunt Stafford, Terry Davis, Aliah Whitmore, and Jason Wright Downs.

Jason Wright Downs is the playwright. This is his first full-length play. He has written over a dozen novels under the name Tristan Hunt, several of them national bestsellers. Also an actor, he has appeared in a recurring role on Days of Our Lives, and on all four NCIS series. He is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Aliah Whitmore directs. The Founding Artistic Director of Whitmore-Eclectic Theatre Company, a non-profit organization, her previous directing credits include Moby Dick Rehearsed, Proof, Betrayed, Girls, Girls, Girls...The Heart of the Relatively Make Believe, Kosher Cheerleader, True West, and more. She is also an actor and producer. She trained at American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Comments