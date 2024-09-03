ALL THESE WOMEN Comes to Theatre 40 Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Woodrow Wilson arrived at the train station the day before his Inauguration in 1913, he found almost no people to greet him. A policeman told him, "They're all at the Suffrage Parade". That would be the first, but certainly not the last time, that President Wilson would find himself following or being followed by "all these women" pressing for Woman Suffrage in his Administration. Follow the drama of the last years of the battle for women to finally get the vote in America in this new play on a timeless subject - VOTING RIGHTS FOR ALL!

The cast includes Todd Andrew Ball, Alison Blanchard, John Leslie Meghan Lewis, Kristin Towers-Rowles, Michele Schultz, and Holly Sidell.

Melanie MacQueen is playwright and director. Her directing credits at Theatre 40 include The Play's the Thing, Taming the Lion, Engaging Shaw, The Drawer Boy, Months on End, On Borrowed Time, Separate Bed, The Revolutionists, and Roses in December. Her directing career spans several decades, and includes the award-wining musical that she also wrote and produced, In the Name of God, or Honk If You Love Satire, which moved from the Valley to Off-Broadway. Also an actor, Theatre 40 audiences might know her best from her appearances in the perennial cast of The Manor.

