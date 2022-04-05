AGBO to Host Second Annual Filmmaking Competition

AGBO announces the return of their filmmaking competition, "No Sleep 'til Film Fest," inviting filmmakers from all over the world to make a short film in only 48 hours. Part of AGBO's commitment to championing emerging content creators, the two-day festival challenges participants to make bite-sized films, three minutes or less, for a chance to win prizes and mentorship from the independent studio. The virtual festival will be open world-wide for submissions from April 29th - May 1st with a creative prompt released online April 29th at 5pm PT; filmmakers will have 48 hours to create and submit their films based off of the prompt. Winners will be announced June 8th.

The panel of judges include AGBO Co-Founders Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca, Co-Presidents of Story Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and President of Creative Angela Russo-Otstot. The AGBO executives will select three winning films to premiere across AGBO's social channels, and winners will receive prizes provided in sponsorship by RED camera, Aputure Lighting, GoPro, Microsoft and Final Draft.

First place will receive a RED Komodo Starter Pack, a LS 1200d Pro and Nova P600c light from Aputure, the HERO10 Black Creator Edition camera from GoPro, a Surface Pro 8 from Microsoft, and a copy of Final Draft 12 Screenwriting software. Both runners up will receive a LS 600d Pro, F10 Fresnel, F10 Barn Doors, and Light Dome 150 from Aputure, the HERO10 Black Creator Edition camera from GoPro, a Surface Pro 8 from Microsoft, and a copy of Final Draft 12 Screenwriting software. All three winners will join the AGBO Storytellers Collective, an alumni network of participants from other AGBO fellowship programs.

New this year, the Collective will be involved with the judging and we are introducing the AGBO Storytellers Collective Award for the members of the existing collective to select a winning filmmaker who will also join the alumni network.

AGBO's "No Sleep 'til Film Fest" received over 700 submissions from filmmakers in over 60 countries in its inaugural year. 2021 winners included "Happy Day" directed by Kali Davis, "Pineapple" directed by Stephen Ford, and "My House" by Adam Dumaguin.

To join the competition and to view official rules and guidelines, please visit https://AGBO.com/NoSleep AGBO's "No Sleep 'til Film Fest" will open for submissions April 29th, 2022 and close May 1st, 2022. There is no entry fee, the festival is free to enter and open to filmmakers worldwide.

ABOUT AGBO:

AGBO is an independent studio focused on developing and producing intellectual property universes spanning film, TV, audio, and interactive experiences. Founded in 2017 by award-winning and record-breaking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, along with producer Mike Larocca, AGBO's mission is to innovate and advance the next generation of storytelling to entertain and inspire worldwide audiences. AGBO is based in Los Angeles. https://www.agbo.com/