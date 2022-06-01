AFTERGLOW, COME FROM AWAY, UNCLE VANYA & More Lead Los Angeles' June Theater Top 10

sponsored by Afterglow

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Afterglow

Hudson Theatre in WeHo - Now Playing!

June's Steamiest Show, AFTERGLOW, is now playing in Los Angeles at the Hudson Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd). S. Asher Gelman's AFTERGLOW follows Josh and Alex as they explore their open marriage and invite the free-spirited Darius to share their bed one night. When an unexpected connection forms, all three men must come to terms with new definitions of love, trust, and intimacy. Don't miss the West Coast premiere of the international sensation, now starring Noah Bridgestock, Nathan Mohebbi, and James Hayden Rodriguez.

For tickets: click here.

AIDA

LA Opera - Now through June 12th

"Relationships are hard work. Especially when it's between a prisoner of war and her captor. Oh, and their love has to remain a secret (for obvious reasons).Verdi's epic drama Aida returns to our stage for the first time in 16 years, in a sensational production starring Latonia Moore and Russell Thomas. Director Francesca Zambello conjures a gorgeous world where hieroglyphics by the L.A.-based artist RETNA create a striking backdrop to the timeless story. Expect to be further blown away by a huge chorus and orchestra, a ballet, and beautiful music that's both intimate and heroic in this grandest of grand operas."

For tickets: click here.

Come From Away

Ahmanson Theatre - Now through June 12th

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

For tickets: click here.

Dear Evan Hansen

Ahmanson Theatre - begins June 29th.

Returning to the Ahmanson Theatre after a sold-out record-breaking run in 2018.

Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album! A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

For tickets: click here.

Moulin Rouge

Pantages Theatre - begins June 30th.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

For tickets: click here.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Dolby Theatre - June 15th through July 3rd, 2022.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Get tickets: click here.

Uncle Vanya

Pasadena Playhouse - June 1st through June 26th, 2022.

An exhilarating revival pairing one of the greatest plays ever written with the world's most celebrated translators of Russian literature. After years of caring for their family's crumbling estate, Vanya and his niece receive an unexpected visit from his brother-in-law and his alluring wife. When hidden passions and tumultuous frustrations come to a boil in the heat of the Russian summer, their lives threaten to come undone. Comic, cutting, and true to life, this translation of Uncle Vanya provides an up-close, conversational-style encounter with a classic drama that every theater-lover must see.

Get tickets: click here.

From A Yardie To A Yankee

Theatre West - June 11th, 2022.

"From A Yardie To A Yankee" is Sardia's own, personal story of her journey from Jamaica to America. Born into a poverty-stricken Jamaican neighborhood, Sardia had to overcome numerous hurdles in everyday life. Even as a young girl, Sardia dreamed of becoming a Hollywood actress. Then, an unplanned pregnancy added yet more hurdles. Sardia's engaging and unique storytelling style takes audience members on an emotional rollercoaster ride fraught with peril, pain, suffering, but also filled with humor, endearing characters, and the undeterred human spirit to survive.

For tickets: click here.

Man of God

Geffen Playhouse - through June 19th, 2022.

During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Samantha is personally wounded that Pastor would do this to her. Kyung-Hwa thinks everyone needs to have lower expectations for men. Jen is worried about how this might affect her college applications. And Mimi's out for blood, as usual.

For tickets: click here.

Finding Belle

Santa Monica Playhouse - through June 12th, 2022.

The perfect way for families to have an uplifting theatre outing, this Rudie-DeCarlo musical reminds us to believe in the power of imagination and relish in the chance to create our own happily-ever-afters. Finding Belle encourages us to make a difference in our world - big or small - with the help of some special fairytale friends.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.