AFGHANISTAN IS NOT FUNNY Comes to the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

In 2002, UK comedian and 3-time Edinburgh Fringe First winner Henry Naylor (2018 Hollywood Fringe Best International nominee for "Echoes") went to the Afghan War Zone with photographer Sam Maynard to conduct research for Naylor's Edinburgh Fringe play "Finding Bin Laden." They were threatened by a war criminal, captured by the Mujhadeen, and almost blown up by the Taliban. Now, as the Taliban return to power, Naylor incisively asks: what has been lost in the ruins of Kabul?

WHAT: "Afghanistan Is Not Funny"

Written and Performed by Henry Naylor; Produced by Redbeard Theatre in Association with Fringe Management, LLC

WHERE: The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday, June 18, 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 19, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, June 21 9:30 PM

Wednesday, June 22, 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 23, 8:00 PM

Friday, June 24, 5:30 PM

Saturday, June 25, 9:30 PM

Running Time: 60 minutes - Ages 16+

TICKETS: $15.00 https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7531

Website: http://henrynaylor.co.uk/

HENRY NAYLOR/(Writer/Performer): is a multi-award-winning UK playwright, who has been described as 'one of our best new playwrights' in The Times, 'one of our best new playwrights' in The Evening Standard, and 'one of the finest British writers on contemporary events,' in Theatre Extra. In the past few years his plays have won, or been nominated for more than 35 international awards, including one of France's most prestigious awards for the arts, the Globes De Cristal. In 2016, The Times named him along with J.K. Rowling as having written one of the 10 Best Plays of the Year. He is one of only a handful of writers to have won the Fringe First at the Edinburgh Fringe three times and has also won four of the top five Fringe awards in Edinburgh, including the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award. Three of his plays have had month-long runs off-Broadway, and in 2017 alone there were over 300 public performances of his work, over five continents. His work has been translated into eight languages.

FRINGE MANAGEMENT, LLC (Producer) has produced over 100 plays around the world, including over 80 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (winning them the coveted Spirit of the Fringe Award), including the Fringe First winner "runt," (Sony Radio Academy Award for BBC World Service production); "This is So Not About the Simpsons" (starring Harry Shearer of "This is Spinal Tap" and "The Simpsons") and several productions featuring the international comedy sensation The Pajama Men (Perrier Best Newcomer Nominee, Times Dubble Act award, Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festival Winners, Soho Theatre London Box Office record). Its other producing credits include "Latina Christmas Special" and "Bard Overboard" Off-Broadway, the Hollywood Fringe Festival productions of "Richard Parker" (Best International Production), "Bumpersticker" (Best Musical Nominee) and "Pick of the Fringe" (two-time Best Cabaret nominee) as well as "Bukowsical" (Best Musical) at the New York International Fringe Festival.