ADOBE PUNK: A PUNK REHEARSAL Announced At Plaza de la Raza's Margo Albert Theatre 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adobe Punk: a punk rehearsal in real-time will be presented at Plaza de la Raza's Margo Albert Theatre (3540 N. Mission Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90031). Running March 28th through April 13th, 2025.

A brand new iteration of the original theaterwork co-written/directed by mother-son team, Theresa Chavez and Gabriel Garza. Performed in real-time with original music, this brand new iteration of Adobe Punk finds a trio of young musicians squatting in one of L.A.'s oldest adobe homes in early 1980s Bell Gardens. Inspired by the bands X, Bags, and the Minutemen, the group rehearses in preparation for their debut show. Finding respite and repulsion amongst one another, a fire is starting within the group. Will they be able to harness the flame or will it burn them down?

Original songs by Nina Diaz (music) and Chavez (lyrics), and an evocative set and soundscape by Dorothy Hoover and Sage Lewis, respectively.

The multi-talented cast features actor/musicians Margarita Brighton, Isaac Cruz, and Sara Runge.

ABOUT…PRODUCTIONS:

About…Productions, now in its 36th year, creates original interdisciplinary theaterworks and educational programs that provoke new perspectives on history, humanity, and culture. The award-winning company is dedicated to generating new work through collaboration to create artistic and community dialogue, and believes in the power of theater to enlighten audiences, transform youth, and celebrate the lives of elders.

Los Angeles-based, the itinerant company has toured throughout the U.S., and in Canada, and been featured on national television. Productions have been presented at numerous venues including the Mark Taper Forum, the Getty Museum, Plaza de la Raza, Autry Museum, The Public Theater (NYC), University of Texas, Austin City Limits, National Museum of Mexican Art (Chicago), the Museum of Pop Culture (Seattle), and the Banff Center for the Arts (Alberta, Canada).

Its theaterworks and educational programs unearth and illuminate cultural histories of Latin America, the Southwest, California, and Los Angeles. Music-driven productions include By the Hand of the Father featuring the music of Alejandro Escovedo; Evangeline, the Queen of Make-Believe featuring the songbook of Los Lobos written by David Hidalgo and Louie Pérez; and They Shoot Mexicans, Don't They with music written and performed by members of Quetzal including Quetzal Flores and Martha Gonzalez.

Comments