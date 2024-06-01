A THIRD SPACE to Make World Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of back-to-back award-winning productions LOVE CHICKEN and Annex playwright Maddox Pennington joins director Elisawon Etidorhpa to create an intergenerational community for trans and nonbinary folks at the Zephyr Theater for the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Inspired by their previous Fringe productions, playwright Pennington wanted to involve more voices and perspectives in their next show, and produced a multi-stage Interview, Workshop, and Theater Event series, The Trans Conversation Project, to cultivate and identify new talent.

"There's a whole world of trans and nonbinary talent in LA and beyond, waiting to be discovered and embraced by the arts and entertainment industry," says Pennington. Adding, "these up and coming actors don't have the same opportunities as their cis counterparts," he points to the company model that helps regional or independent theater companies survive, which don't always include the gender diversity necessary to support work by LGTBQ playwrights; "Gender nonconforming actors can find themselves tokenized or underutilized by directors or writers who don't understand our perspectives."

A THIRD SPACE is the fourth play Pennington has produced under the banner of Camp Gay Bones Productions. They look ahead to future collaborations and exciting opportunities: "My goal with Camp Gay Bones Productions is to create theater that centers and celebrates nonbinary and trans storytelling and audiences, revealing our full potential as writers, directors, and performers." As Creative Director of the Trans Conversation Project, Pennington is also planning future writing and performance workshops for the LGBTQ community in Los Angeles.

SYNOPSIS:

The Trans Conversation Project is a community event series that began with intergenerational interviews in the spring of 2024; participants were paired with strangers to mutually interview one another about their lives and experiences across generations, gender and culture.

A THIRD SPACE is a collage of these conversations, set in liminal spaces where meets are cute and friends are waiting. Trans and nonbinary characters from across the gender spectrum attempt to plan a protest/celebration/vigil, catch a bus home, audition for a film, secure gender affirming care, and update their IDs so they can get back to the dance floors.

Director: Elisawon Etidorhpa (they/she)

Writer: Maddox Pennington (he/they)

Creative Producers: Laser (he/him), Nicholas Hellyer (they/them), Socks Whitmore (they/them), and Summer Benson (they/them)

A note for audiences: Please pay careful attention to the creative team and actors' pronouns and gender identities when you talk or review the show!

The ensemble includes Chloe Corcoran (she/her), Joie Mitchell (they/them), Sydney Rogers aka Miss Barbie-Q (she/her), Nico Pang (he/they), Jae N (they/them), and Caden Healander (he/him).

A THIRD SPACE PERFORMANCES

To protect our medically vulnerable community, masks are required at every show.

DATES AND TIMES:

Preview: Saturday, June 8th @ 8pm (Pay What You'd Like)

Opening: Sunday, June 16th @ 11:30am

Friday, June 21st @ 5:15pm

Sunday, June 23rd @ 7pm

Closing: Friday, Jun 28th @ 9:45pm + Afterparty, Zephyr Courtyard

LOCATION:

The Zephyr Theatre

7456 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

TICKET PRICES:

$15 General Admission

LGBTQFam = $5 off

