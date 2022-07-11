A Night Of Chicano Soul Under The Stars to Feature The Sacred Souls, Los Yesterdays & The Puppet Master at Levitt Pavilion

Thee Sacred Souls have risen to the top of the resurging Chicano soul and new oldies scene, creating a sweet soul soundtrack that is perfect for an evening of slow dancing under the stars in MacArthur Park. Come out and celebrate the upcoming release of the band's debut album out later this month.

Los Yesterdays brings three of the most esteemed independent music producers in all of Los Angeles together, drummer Gabriel Rowland, guitarist Tom Brenneck (who previously worked with the late Charles Bradley), and Daptone Records label founder Gabe Roth aka Bosco Mann. Along with singer/songwriter Victor Benavidez they create a smoothly polished sound of modern "souldies."

The Puppet Master Cain Carias learned his craft under the tutelage of LA icon Mr. Bob Baker at his marionette theater. Now the Puppet Master and his puppet El Triste carry on the tradition with a Chicano flair. Look for the Puppet Master and El Triste to groovin' in the park with everyone else.

A classic Chicano soul concert perfect for a night of slow dancing under the stars in MacArthur Park. Just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Concert Details:

August 13, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720