A Little New Music's THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES Presents Khiyon Hursey

Ringing in the new year, THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist, Khiyon Hursey on January 5th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers, Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. Watch live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Khiyon Hursey is a writer and composer based in Los Angeles and New York. He was a staff writer for Netflix's romantic musical drama, SOUNDTRACK and is currently co-writing LOVE IN AMERICA, a movie musical to be produced by Issa Rae at Universal. He is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Irving Burgie Scholarship, Bart Howard Songwriting Scholarship, and the Lucille and Jack Yellen award, a 2016 NAMT Writers Grant, a 2016 - 2017 Dramatists Guild Musical Theater Fellow, 2017 Space on Ryder Farm Residency, 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project residency, 2019 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop with Stephen Schwartz, 2019 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, the 2020 Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals and the 2020 Stephen Schwartz Award. His musical, EASTBOUND (Book and Lyrics) was selected for the 2020 National Alliance of Musical Theatre Conference and he has works in development at New York Stage and Film and Ars Nova. Khiyon got his start as the music assistant on the off-Broadway and Broadway productions and the Grammy Award Winning Cast Album of HAMILTON. He's been a guest lecturer at Columbia, Yale and Berklee College of Music on Musical Theater. He is a graduate of Berklee College of Music with a degree in Songwriting.

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.